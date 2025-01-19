 Skip to main content
TikTok is back, but it’s not out of the woods

Person's hand holding a smartphone with TikTok's logo on screen, all in front of a blurred background.
Solen Feyissa/Unsplash / Digital Trends

Roughly 14 hours after TikTok went offline, the social media titan is back — though your feed might be clogged with goodbye messages for a while. TikTok once again allowed access from the United States after Trump pledged to sign an executive order on Monday after his inauguration that would restore the app.

On Saturday night, a message appeared that told users TikTok wasn’t available after a law had banned it in the United States. At the end of the message was a line: “We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

Trump issued a statement on his own social media platform, Truth Social, that he will extend the time until the ban takes effect. It’s a stay of execution, but not a permanent solution. The proposed extension of 90 days will allow more time to find an American buyer, with Trump offering 50-50 ownership between ByteDance and the new owner.

a person using Tiktok on their phone
CottonBro Studios / Pexels

This is a reversal in opinion for Mr. Trump, who supported a ban in his previous term. The decision has also reportedly caused contention within Trump’s owner inner circle, as several of his party members oppose the extension.

Despite TikTok coming back online for Americans, it isn’t back for good, at least not yet. The ban will continue if no buyer can be found. Two potential buyers, including PerplexityAI, have made bids for the app, with other unnamed companies showing interest.

The entire situation surrounding the shutdown of TikTok has been difficult to follow, and this latest development doesn’t un-complicate things, either. The current delay was hinted at by government officials, but until a settlement is reached, TikTok’s future will remain uncertain.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
