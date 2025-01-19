 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

TikTok goes dark in the US with a bunch of other ByteDance apps

By
TikTok app shutdown message in the US
Oplus_20054016 Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

TikTok is no longer accessible in the US. In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a law that seeks to ban the platform in the US, the social media site voluntarily shut down in the country, alongside a bunch of other apps owned by the parent company.

Apple and Google have also removed the popular social media from the App Store and Play Store, respectively, which means no fresh downloads are possible. Likewise, they won’t be receiving any platform updates, either security-related or those carrying new features.

Recommended Videos

Folks with the app installed on their phone now see a message that says TikTok is no longer available in the country. Moreover, other facilities such as in-app purchases and subscriptions are also blocked.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now,” says the message. Notably, the message mentions President-elect Donald Trump and his recent statement about “most likely” offering a deadline extension to the company.

TikTok access block message in the US.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

“I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate. You know, it’s appropriate,” Trump told NBC News.

TikTok is not the only app that is facing an access hurdle. “Apps developed by ByteDance Ltd. and its subsidiaries — including TikTok, CapCut, Lemon8, and others — will no longer be available for download or updates on the App Store,” says Apple.

Below is the full list of affected ByteDance-linked apps:

  1. TikTok
  2. TikTok Studio
  3. TikTok Shop Seller Center
  4. CapCut
  5. Lemon8
  6. Hypic
  7. Lark – Team Collaboration
  8. Lark – Rooms Display
  9. Lark Rooms Controller
  10. Gauth: AI Study Companion
  11. MARVEL SNAP

It is not clear for how long TikTok will remain inaccessible in the US, and what kind of relief it will get once Trump takes over his Presidential duties. An extension of the ban deadline sounds more likely, giving TikTok more breathing room to decide whether it can cut ties of its US business with the China-based parent company.

“President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office,” the company told employees in an internal memo that was seen by The Verge.

TikTok had over 170 million users in the US as of 2025. Aside from creators, businesses that spent handsomely on ads on the platform are also in a state of unpredictable unrest.

This is the first time that a major social media platform has gone dark in the US market. Elsewhere, India banned TikTok back in 2020, when the app was growing rapidly and commanded an audience of roughly 200 million users. In a few other countries, devices owned by federal agencies are banned from installing the app.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
TikTok is about to get banned. Here are 7 TikTok alternatives to use
TikTok logo on an iPhone.

TikTok will be banned in the United States on Sunday, January 19. Many were hoping this wouldn't come to pass, but the ban will go through unless ByteDance sells the social media app to an American-based company. The ban, created on national security grounds, does ahead even after the Supreme Court heard arguments from TikTok creators and ByteDance's legal team. They argued that banning the app was not only a violation of First Amendment rights, but also puts small businesses in jeopardy. Influencers who made TikTok their primary source of income will lose $1.3 billion within the first month of the ban.

There is a glimmer of hope that TikTok will stay active in the U.S., as Senator Ed Markey has introduced the "Extend the TikTok Deadline Act," which will give the platform a stay of execution for 270 days. That's nine more months before it gets banned or divested into another company. However, if the ban does go through, ByteDance will shut down U.S.-based TikTok servers, and users who log into the app will get a message that redirects them to a website about the ban.

Read more
Forget about the TikTok ban; now the U.S. might ban DJI
The DJI Mavic 3 Classic top view in flight

The specter of a U.S. market ban is once again looming over DJI, the biggest drone camera maker in the world. “DJI is on a Defense Department list of Chinese military companies whose products the U.S. armed forces will be prohibited from purchasing in the future,” reports The New York Times.

The defense budget for 2024 mentions a possible ban on importing DJI camera gear for federal agencies and government-funded programs. In 2021, the U.S. Treasury Department put DJI on a list of companies suspected of having ties to the Chinese military and alleged complicity in the surveillance of a minority group, culminating in investment and export restrictions.

Read more
TikTok sues Montana in bid to overturn statewide app ban
TikTok icon illustration.

TikTok has sued Montana after it recently became the first state to sign a bill into law that will ban the popular app statewide from January 1 citing national security concerns linked to its Chinese owner.

"We are challenging Montana's unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," TikTok said in a statement. "We believe our legal challenge will prevail based on an exceedingly strong set of precedents and facts."

Read more