Weekly Rewind: Crowdfunding astronauts, flying cars, self-cleaning toilets

A lot can happen in a week when it comes to tech. The constant onslaught of news makes it nigh impossible for mere mortals with real lives to keep track of everything. That’s why we’ve compiled a quick and dirty list of this week’s top tech stories, from a Black Friday countdown to a flying car — it’s all here.

Amazon Cloud Cam review With a line of home-centric devices like the iconic Echo speaker and Fire TV, it was only a matter of time until tech giant Amazon dipped a toe into home security. Turns out that the Seattle company dove right in with the release of the Amazon Cloud Cam, an indoor security camera available now. We had a chance to test out an early review unit to see if its night vision, two-way audio, and smart motion detection could stack up to more expensive cams. Read: Amazon Cloud Cam review

Facebook can use uploaded nude images to protect potential revenge porn victims Facebook is conducting trials of a new preventative measure to combat revenge porn in Australia. The social media giant is requesting that those who consider themselves vulnerable to such tactics pre-emptively upload their images to the social network. While it might seem counter-intuitive, such a solution would let Facebook, and by extension, the uploader, get ahead of the problem. Revenge pornography has been a growing problem for years, especially on Facebook, with often inefficient tools (like copyright law) available to take down the images long after they’ve been shared. Facebook is looking to do something much more proactive to prevent the practice in the future, and hopes that people who have the potential to be affected will trust its A.I.-driven system to combat it. Read: Facebook can use uploaded nude images to protect potential revenge porn victims

Count down to Black Friday with our favorite deals available now Calling Black Friday the Super Bowl of commerce is like calling the sun “kind of hot.” Every year, on the morning after Thanksgiving, consumers across America wake up at the crack of dawn, bellies full of half-digested turkey, and sprint to their favorite stores hoping to nab items at ridiculously low prices. While there are some people who revel in the consumer chaos, most of us are just looking to save a little bit of cash as we head into the holiday season. So if you’re trying to avoid the madness all together, join us as we count down to Black Friday with our favorite deals available right now. Read: Count down to Black Friday with our favorite deals available now

Meet the amateur astronauts trying to crowdfund their way into orbit Copenhagen Suborbitals/Flickr There’s a nondescript warehouse tucked behind an opera house in Copenhagen, Denmark, where a few dozen rocket scientists meet every week to discuss what has become their collective obsession: sending an astronaut into suborbital space. That might not seem like such a feat. Russia ticked the suborbital box over 55 years ago, and NASA has sent people to the moon and back. But considering that every member of Copenhagen Suborbitals (CopSub) is an amateur and a volunteer with a day job outside of the warehouse, the organization’s goal is one of the more ambitious in aerospace. Read: Meet the amateur astronauts trying to crowdfund their way into orbit

Who makes the best 4K streamer? Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more square off So you’ve got the whole setup: a kickin’ sound system, the perfect furniture arrangement, and a new 4K HDR TV to tie it all together. Now it’s time to put it to work. While 4K UHD Blu-ray provides the highest quality 4K Ultra HD picture and sound, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu are a quicker, easier, and cheaper way to get the latest content onto your television. Your new smart TV probably sports some of the apps you need to watch built right in, but a 4K-enabled streaming set-top box offers some distinct advantages, such as a large number of supported apps, voice and AI assistant integration, gaming, and even external storage. What’s more, many of our picks are portable, meaning you can take them on vacation or business trips so you never have to give up on your favorite shows while away from home. Read: Who makes the best 4K streamer? Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more square off