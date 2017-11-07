Never clean the toilet again — self-cleaning toilet robot SpinX has it covered

Why it matters to you No one likes cleaning the toilet, and now, no one has to do it. It's all thanks to SpinX.

If there’s one chore truly deserving of your loathing, it’s toilet cleaning. Unfortunately, the only thing grosser than doing that particular chore is not doing that particular chore, so you grimace and bear it. But take heart, friends — your days of scrubbing that bowl may soon be coming to a close. It’s all thanks to SpinX, heralded as the toilet-cleaning robot. Promising to self-sanitize both your toilet bowl and seat in just 90 seconds, the SpinX claims to be the only automatic, toilet-cleaning robot on the market.

“When I was pregnant with twins, taking care of two toddlers, it occurred to me while I was cleaning the communal toilet one evening that nobody has invented a self-cleaning toilet product before,” said co-founder and CEO Hila Ben-Amram.

“We live in the age of new technology, and to still be performing a trivial task that hasn’t evolved in over 100 years confused me. I created SpinX to save people the effort and inconvenience of carrying out a job they hate to do, while striving to reach new levels of cleaning and hygiene that benefits all who are tired of getting their hands dirty.”

SpinX boasts a robotic brush inside the toilet itself, which means that you no longer have to take a scrubber to the can. Simply replace your existing toilet lid with the SpinX, and bid adieu to those dirty days of yore. The actual brush is installed within the toilet lid cover — when it’s time for the machine to start cleaning, it’ll send a soap-sudded jet stream of water into your toilet bowl, and set the brush in motion. Once it’s done, the brush washes itself with some more soap and water, then tucks itself back into its little compartment.

You don’t even have to tell the SpinX when you want it to clean. Thanks to the smart sensor flushing feature, anytime you send your waste down the tube, the brush comes out — the smart sensor scans the toilet’s shape, and tells the brush where to scrub.

The SpinX also self-sanitizes its seat. Water jets spray water and soap to clean your throne, and then two dryers send compressed air onto the seat to dry the whole thing.

Promising to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria found on toilet bowls and seats, the SpinX is quite a powerful little bot. Capable of holding up to 330 pounds and promising to fit on 98 percent of toilet bowls, this may just be the household helper you’ve been looking for. You can pre-order a SpinX now for $199, with an estimated shipment date of July 2018.