Managing Type 2 diabetes gets easier thanks to UnitedHealthcare and Dexcom

Folks living with Type 2 diabetes may soon have a better way of managing their medical condition. At CES 2018, health insurance provider UnitedHealthcare and continuous glucose monitoring company Dexcom announced a new pilot program centered around wearable tech to help those with Type 2 diabetes better address their health in real time.

“With more than 27 million people nationwide living with Type 2 diabetes, there is urgent need to address this epidemic in new ways,” Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement, said in a statement.

Under the new pilot, eligible UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plan participants will be able to leverage the Dexcom Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System to keep tabs on their glucose levels throughout the day, helping them better match actions with outcomes. The system is comprised of a sensor, generally worn on the abdomen, that detects glucose levels immediately beneath the skin. A companion transmitter sends this information to a smartphone, which interprets and displays the data every five minutes to help map the relationship among eating, exercise, and blood sugar that are difficult to observe with only test strips and a glucose meter.

This constant monitoring might be able to help patients determine what behaviors positively or negatively affect their glucose levels, and take action accordingly. Participants in the pilot will also receive personalized diabetes coaching alongside an activity tracker to help them take action with regard to the data gathered by the CGM.

As the medical industry turns increasingly to wearable devices and new technology, UnitedHealthcare is looking to stay on trend. As such, the company says its new focus is on “integrating human support with data from real-time sources, such as digital health technology, and historical sources, like claims data, to help improve and personalize how people navigate the health care system.” The pilot with DexCom seeks to empower patients to manage their own glucose levels, thereby reducing the amount of medication they require and improving their own confidence in going about their everyday lives.

“Dexcom is thrilled to work with UnitedHealthcare to bring this program to people living with diabetes,” teve Pacelli, Dexcom’s executive vice president of strategy and corporate development, said. “The insights that CGM and this program provide can drive significant value to both patients and care providers in helping to better manage diabetes.”