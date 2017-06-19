Verizon opens enrollment for screen repair services just in time for summer

Why it matters to you Eligible Verizon customers have another chance to sign up for a plan to get their phones fixed immediately, from the convenience of their own home.

Update: With summer here, Verizon opened enrollment once again for its Total Mobile Protection plan. The company also lowered the deductible for cracked screen repairs and added more mobile devices to its list of eligible phones.

Verizon is giving customers another chance to sign up for its Total Mobile Protection plan this summer from now until July 14. The plan was updated with a few minor changes and among them is a lower deductible for repairs coming in at $49 — cheaper than the original $79. The Samsung S7 Edge and iPhone 7 are also now included under the list of phones eligible for cracked screen repairs.

Under the plan, customers have the option for same-day, on-site screen repair. Owners of select devices can request a technician to meet them at home or work to have a shattered display immediately replaced — provided they live in one of the locations listed.

The news release on Verizon’s website specifies which phones are eligible for same-day repair, as well as the more than 200 cities where remote service is available. Multiple versions of the Apple iPhone, and Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note, as well as Motorola’s Verizon-exclusive Droid brand, are included.

In addition to the deductible, customers will have to pay a standard monthly cost of $11 for a smartphone, $9 for basic phones and tablets, or $33 for multidevice protection for 3 to 10 lines. Verizon is also allowing Total Mobile Protection customers to file up to three claims a year, and for multi-device applicants, one account can now share nine claims.

The Total Mobile Protection is the most comprehensive of Verizon’s plans. It extends the warranty of the device, comes with Tech Coach technical support, and covers physical damage, theft, and loss. Total Equipment coverage, which is $9 per month for smartphones and $7 per month for basic phones and tablets, contains everything found in the top-level plan except for Tech Coach.

Rounding out the list, the Wireless Phone Protection option, which runs $7.15 per month for smartphones and $5 per month for everything else, only covers damage, theft, and loss without extending the manufacturer’s original one-year warranty. Customers can sign up for an extended warranty alone for $3 a month. More details on all of these programs are available on Verizon’s site.

See more at Verizon