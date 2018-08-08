Digital Trends
Got Verizon Unlimited? Get six months of Apple Music for free

Caleb Denison
By

apple musicAs if Apple needed help getting more subscribers to its streaming music service, a new partnership with Verizon Wireless could end up padding its coffers. Earlier today, Verizon and Apple announced that those subscribing to one of Verizon’s unlimited data plans would also get six free months of Apple Music.

The offer will be valid to both existing and new Verizon Unlimited subscribers and will become available on August 16. Verizon suggests anyone interested in learning more should visit its website on that date.

This rather generous six-month offer comes on the heels of news that Apple Music is beating Spotify in terms of paid subscribers in the United States. With over 20 million paid subscribers in the U.S. and well over 40 million worldwide as of April 2018, Apple Music may not be the biggest streamer in the game, but it’s got the lion’s share of listeners in the biggest streaming market in the world listening to its catalog of over 45 million songs.

Not only will Verizon very likely bring Apple a rush of new subscribers, but it is likely this offer could lock in a grip of would-be Verizon subscribers on the fence and potentially get existing subscribers on lower-tier plans to upgrade. Based on Verizon’s statement today, that seems to be the crux of the exclusive plan, and we could see more like it in the near future.

“This first-of-its-kind offer is just the first step in an exclusive partnership with Apple,” said Angie Klein, vice president of marketing, Verizon.

Verizon offers three different unlimited plans which can be mixed and matched across up to four lines per account. Thought Verizon bills its plans as simple and easy to understand, we’ve found folks value a little help deciding, so we put together this guide to help choose.

Apple music costs $10 per month for a single user plan and $15 per month for a family plan. If you’re not sure Apple Music is right for you, check out this Apple Music vs. Spotify article for a detailed comparison.

