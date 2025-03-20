Verizon users will soon be able to text via satellite with the right phone

A while back, Verizon announced emergency satellite texting functionality for users with the Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 series devices. Now a variant of that service is available for those same users: non-emergency texting. It will allow customers to “send text messages to any other customer device via satellite when outside the reach of terrestrial cellular networks.”

“We are committed to powering the lives of our customers. Verizon’s network is America’s largest and already covers 99% of the places where people live, work and play. This expansion of satellite texting capabilities is a testament to our commitment to ensure customers stay connected wherever they are,” said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology. “We know our customers expect more and we continue to innovate for them.”

There are times when you might need to send a message to someone in an urgent, but not emergency situation; for example, if you’re stranded on the side of the road in an area with weak coverage. Verizon’s new service would allow you to send your location and a message to a friend or family member so they could come pick you up (or call a tow truck.)

Unfortunately, the service is still limited to only two series of phones, and iPhone isn’t among them. That leaves thousands of customers unable to take advantage of satellite texting, emergency or otherwise, but Verizon hopes to expand the service to a wider range of devices in the future.

Updates will begin rolling out today and will continue over the next couple of weeks. It isn’t clear whether this will require an update to your device or not, but keep an eye out for any incoming system updates.