With Google Gemini, Android Auto could make your drive safer, more enjoyable

Pixel 9 Pro XL showing Gemini LIve.
Digital Trends

Google is in the process of rolling out Android Auto 14.0 to the public. While the update doesn’t include any new features, it suggests a significant change is coming.

As 9to5Google explains, the update hints that Gemini is set to replace Google Assistant in Android Auto. Behind the scenes, there are also image assets for Gemini and Gemini Live.

Gemini, launched on mobile in early 2024, is among the market’s most popular and rapidly growing AI assistants. It assists users in streamlining tasks, studying, refining work, writing emails, and much more.

What can Gemini offer to drivers? Although nothing has been officially confirmed, there are several ways an assistant like Gemini could be helpful, and this starts and ends with Gemini Live.

With Gemini Live, you can have more natural and content-aware voice interactions. As I mentioned months ago, Gemini Live stands out, allowing for a back-and-forth conversation that resembles communication between two humans. And because of its impressive reasoning capabilities, Gemini Live can answer more complex questions.

For example, imagine asking Gemini to “find a restaurant with meatless options, rated over 3.5 stars, and located on my route.” Then, have Gemini Live read the most recent reviews about any restaurant.

Consider how helpful it would be for Gemini Live to inform you about any traffic problems ahead that could impact your drive, including how much extra time those issues might add to your route. While you can already access this information through Google Maps, in this case, the assistant would automatically provide updates about what’s happening on the ground.

With Gemini, the voice assistant has the potential to learn your driving preferences, habits, and past interactions to offer personalized recommendations and assistance. For instance, if it knows you typically get coffee in the morning, it could prompt you to navigate to your usual coffee shop when you enter the car.

Other possible ways Gemini could improve your auto experience are by better managing your in-car entertainment system, helping you plan your work day ahead by drafting task lists and scheduling appointments, and much more.

It will be interesting to see what Google has in store for Gemini on Android Auto and how quickly new features will be added. Hopefully, we’ll hear more about Google’s plans for the car soon.

