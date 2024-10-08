Vivo just teased its Galaxy S25 competitor, and it looks great

We’re in the season of smartphone announcements, and it’s the most wonderful time of year. The Vivo X200 series is on its way (less than a week, if it sticks to the expected October 14 launch date), but we haven’t seen much about it yet. Today, Vivo released its first series promo video, showing how much work has gone into making these phones look fantastic.

Vivo X200 series teaser. pic.twitter.com/nAojm5W77A — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) October 8, 2024

The original promo was released in China, but Abhishek Yadav (a known tipster) reuploaded the video to X. It’s worth watching — at only 33 seconds long, it shows off all three of the upcoming phones in the Vivo X lineup: the Vivo X200, the X200 Pro, and the X200 Pro Mini.

Per Android Headlines, the phones will be made of metal and glass, but there might also be a chance for a vegan leather design. All three models look pretty similar, although the Vivo X200 Pro Mini stands out because its camera shape is different. The X200 and X200 Pro both have a side-by-side layout, while the Pro Mini arranges its cameras in a rhombus-like pattern.

The video and promo shots also showcase the phones’ sleek, apparently thin design and color options: black, blue, gray, and white. The blue is particularly stunning with the wave-pattern underlay.

We’ve written before about how Vivo knows to make its lineup of phones appealing to the average customer, and this is no exception. The Vivo X200 Pro, in particular, looks to be a strong Samsung Galaxy S25 competitor. Pricing will start at $570 for the X200, $655 for the X200 Pro Mini, and $740 for the X200 Pro, according to GSMArena.

There is a fourth entry to the lineup — the Vivo X200 Ultra — that we don’t have a price on, but it isn’t likely to be released until 2025. These three will kick off the new series, and though we don’t know everything about these phones, we know enough to get excited.