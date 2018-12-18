Digital Trends
Mobile

Walmart’s $100 2018 iPad discount is one of the best we’ve seen yet

Christian de Looper
By
iPad Pro (2018) review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The 2018 iPad is largely considered to be the iPad to get if you’re not a pro and simply want an iPad to use around the house. In fact, we named it our tablet of the year. Sure, the iPad Pro is a great device and made a lot of headlines, but if you want the best value for money, most should simply go for the standard iPad.

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, Walmart has a sweet new deal that you should consider — it’s selling the 32GB version of the iPad for $230, which is $100 off the standard price of the iPad. In other words, if you want an iPad, or think it would make a great gift for someone this holiday season, now is the time to buy one.

The 2018 iPad was launched in March and boasts a number of improvements over previous versions. The device offers a 9.7-inch display and unlike newer versions, this iPad has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor under the display. Under the hood, the device comes with an Apple A10 Fusion processor, coupled with options for either 32GB or 128GB of storage. The FaceTime camera on the iPad sits in at 1.2 megapixels, which isn’t incredible but should definitely do the job. The device comes in silver, gold, or space gray — though it seems like only the space gray version is being discounted on the Walmart website.

We’re likely to see other discounts on the iPad as time goes on, but this may well be the last great deal for the device before the holidays hit. Currently, the iPad is also being discounted on Amazon — where the 32GB silver version is available for $250. Alternatively, the 128GB gold version of the 2018 iPad is being sold on Amazon for $330, which is also $100 off the original price of the device, so if you would prefer to go for a higher-capacity device, then the Amazon deal might be better for you.

We’re not exactly sure how long the Walmart deal will last, so if it’s of interest to you, we recommend pulling the trigger on it as soon as possible.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

The best wireless phone chargers for your iPhone or Android
nyc housing data coalition activists
Smart Home

These activists are hacking housing problems in NYC using apps and data

There are 1.2 million people living in "deficient" housing in New York City and now these coders are making easy-to-use, intuitive apps designed to give tenants a fighting chance against unscrupulous landlords.
Posted By Clayton Moore
airplane wifi hotspot mobile detonation flying against sunset
Mobile

Google Assistant will alert you if it thinks your flight will be delayed

Google Assistant will soon be able to alert you if your flight is delayed. Using historical flight status data and machine learning, the service can even predict a flight delay before it's been officially confirmed.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

Forget 3 being a crowd, 4 is the magic number on the Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei's sequel to the P20 Pro, the P30 Pro, has already started to leak ahead of its 2019 announcement and release. The company is likely to improve even further on the P20 Pro's excellent camera.
Posted By Andy Boxall
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 19 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great stocking stuffer ideas), we've rounded up 19 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Modiface AR Makeup on the Samsung Galaxy S9
Mobile

How to use Samsung’s Bixby assistant for all of your smartphone tasks

Samsung Bixby is a powerful tool, but not the most intuitive one we've encountered. Here's how to set up and use every feature of Samsung's digital assistant, as well as what to expect in the future.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Best wireless chargers
Mobile

Declutter your life with our favorite wireless chargers for Android and iPhones

We checked out the best wireless phone chargers to make tangles and uncooperative ports a thing of the past. Whether you have an iPhone or Android, find out which wireless charging pads are worth buying, and how their features compare.
Posted By Simon Hill
NYSW GTS activity tracker review face angle
Product Review

With sapphire glass and analog dials, you'd never know this watch is smart

The world of hybrid smartwatches is getting much larger, and the latest comes from a name with history — New York Standard Watches. In our NYSW GTS Activity Tracker review, we find out what makes this watch special, and why we were so…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Microsoft office building
Mobile

Microsoft patent filing shows wearable that mitigates involuntary movements

A patent application from Microsoft has shown the company is looking into using wearable technology to alleviate symptoms from various diseases and disorders that cause involuntary movements.
Posted By Mark Jansen
AT&T
Mobile

AT&T makes 5G a reality for a dozen U.S. cities, with more to come in 2019

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
what is 5g new snapdragon chip with feat
Mobile

5G’s arrival is transforming tech. Here’s everything you need to know to keep up

It has been years in the making, but 5G is finally becoming a reality. While 5G coverage is still extremely limited, expect to see it expand in 2019. Not sure what 5G even is? Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
worlds largest solar farms villanueva
Mobile

Scientists have charged a phone and a Fitbit with solar-powered clothes

Scientists from Britain's Nottingham Trent University have discovered a way to incorporate solar panels into clothing, and they've even managed to charge a phone and Fitbit with the energy created.
Posted By Mark Jansen
lenovo z5 pro gt news main
Mobile

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT packs the most RAM ever seen in a smartphone

The next generation of smartphones has begun, and it's begun with a bang. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT comes with the next generation Snapdragon 855 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best worst smartphone manufacturers 2018 oneplus 6t feat
Mobile

Which smartphone manufacturers won and lost in 2018

As the curtain comes down on 2018, we take a look at the big successes and failures in the smartphone market over the last 12 months. Which phone maker had the best year, and who had a year to forget?
Posted By Simon Hill
iphone xs max hands on
Mobile

The best iPhone XS Max screen protectors to safeguard that huge display

If you love big screens, then the iPhone XS Max's huge 6.5-inch display is perfect for you. But it won't fare well against concrete. Protect your display with the best iPhone XS Max screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen