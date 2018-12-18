Share

The 2018 iPad is largely considered to be the iPad to get if you’re not a pro and simply want an iPad to use around the house. In fact, we named it our tablet of the year. Sure, the iPad Pro is a great device and made a lot of headlines, but if you want the best value for money, most should simply go for the standard iPad.

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, Walmart has a sweet new deal that you should consider — it’s selling the 32GB version of the iPad for $230, which is $100 off the standard price of the iPad. In other words, if you want an iPad, or think it would make a great gift for someone this holiday season, now is the time to buy one.

The 2018 iPad was launched in March and boasts a number of improvements over previous versions. The device offers a 9.7-inch display and unlike newer versions, this iPad has a Touch ID fingerprint sensor under the display. Under the hood, the device comes with an Apple A10 Fusion processor, coupled with options for either 32GB or 128GB of storage. The FaceTime camera on the iPad sits in at 1.2 megapixels, which isn’t incredible but should definitely do the job. The device comes in silver, gold, or space gray — though it seems like only the space gray version is being discounted on the Walmart website.

We’re likely to see other discounts on the iPad as time goes on, but this may well be the last great deal for the device before the holidays hit. Currently, the iPad is also being discounted on Amazon — where the 32GB silver version is available for $250. Alternatively, the 128GB gold version of the 2018 iPad is being sold on Amazon for $330, which is also $100 off the original price of the device, so if you would prefer to go for a higher-capacity device, then the Amazon deal might be better for you.

We’re not exactly sure how long the Walmart deal will last, so if it’s of interest to you, we recommend pulling the trigger on it as soon as possible.