Watch all of Apple’s Glowtime videos right here

Apple’s Glowtime event on Monday took the wraps off the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16, the Apple Watch Series 10, and the AirPods 4. The tech giant also offered an overview of its first effort at integrating artificial intelligence into the iPhone in the form of Apple Intelligence, and talked about a new hearing aid feature for the AirPods Pro 2.

Apple live streamed the entire event and, as usual, extracted various segments and shared them on its YouTube channel as individual videos. It also dropped some fresh content and a video that condenses the 98-minute event into just a few minutes. You can watch all of the videos below or simply pick out the ones of interest:

Introducing iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max

The latest iteration of Apple’s flagship model is finally here. The three-minute video below makes it clear from the outset that the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are built for Apple’s new artificial intelligence features …

Introducing iPhone 16 and 16 Plus

Apple showcases the new, more wallet-friendly models in a slickly produced sequence that feels like a bit of a roller coaster ride …

A Guided Tour of iPhone 16 & iPhone 16 Pro

Want to know about the differences between Apple’s new handsets? This 10-minute video tells you all you need to know …

Apple Intelligence on iPhone in 5 minutes

The new iPhones are going in big on AI and here Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, explains exactly what that means …

Introducing Apple Watch Series 10

At just 40 seconds, this video is the shortest of the lot. It lets us know that the Apple Watch 10 is the thinnest and lightest Apple Watch yet, but for everything else about it, check out Digital Trends’ article …

Introducing the all-new AirPods 4

Apple’s new buds come with ANC, active audio, and more …

Hearing Aid feature for AirPods Pro 2

The AirPods Pro 2 now come with a bunch of health features, including the ability to use them as a hearing aid …

ICYMI — Apple Event Highlights

Apple has condensed its 98-minute Glowtime event into just under 4 minutes …

The entire event

And finally, just in case you’d like to watch Monday’s presentation in its entirety, then simply hit the play button on the video below, sit back, and enjoy …