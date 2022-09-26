 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

WhatsApp is copying two of Zoom’s best video-calling features

Cristina Alexander
By

WhatsApp is taking a couple of pages out of Zoom’s playbook. The Meta-owned company is rolling out the Call Links feature, making it easier for people to join audio and video calls with just one tap on the phone screen.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the new feature in a Facebook post on Monday morning. Starting this week, WhatsApp users will be able to tap the Call Links option within the Calls tab and create a link for audio or video calls to send to their friends and family, who will then tap on the link and join the call from there.

Call Links by WhatsApp displayed on a smartphone.

Zuckerberg also announced that WhatsApp is already testing group video calls with up to 32 people. Currently, the number of people who can join group video calls is limited to eight. Once the 32-person video call increase becomes available, you can speak to a large group of friends, family, and/or co-workers without any restrictions on time duration. Zoom has a 40-minute time limit on group video calls if you have a free account, while its less-popular rival Google Meet has a 60-minute time limit — none of which are ideal for people already using WhatsApp to begin with.

One of the reasons people joined WhatsApp when it came out was so they would make international calls to relatives living outside the U.S. without accruing long-distance charges from their mobile service carriers. Now, the dream of WhatsApp users being able to invite all their overseas relatives in a large group video call isn’t too far from reality.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
iPhone Flip: what we know about Apple’s foldable plan
Apple iPhone Flip prototype.
Instagram has finally fixed the Stories sound bug in the latest version of its iPhone app
Closeup of the Instagram app icon.
Our phones are more addictive than ever — is there a way back?
people immersed in using their smartphones on a subway train.
These two smartwatches reveal a dark side of Wear OS 3
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and the Montblanc Summit 5.
How to add widgets to your iPhone lock screen on iOS 16
An iPhone 14 laying on top of a succulent. Its display is on and shows the lock screen.
When is my phone getting Android 13? Google, Samsung, OnePlus, and more
The Android 13 logo on a Galaxy S21.
Everything (and we mean everything) to know about 5G on the iPhone
iOS Home screen shown on an iPhone 13 Pro, resting on a desk.
OnePlus 11 Pro leaked specs predict a zooming disappointment
Hasseblad branding on alleged OnePlus 11 Pro
How to turn off your iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on display
The iPhone 14 Pro held in a mans hand, showing the screen.
Does the iPhone 14 Pro have a battery life problem? It sure looks like it
iPhone 14 Pro battery life settings.
Your guide to the best e-book readers for 2022
Kindle Oasis (2019) Review
How to delete lock screen wallpapers in iOS 16
Lock Screen with iOS 16 outside.