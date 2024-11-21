 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Which iPhone model is the most popular? A new report has the answer

By
The iPhone 16 sticking out of someone's pocket.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

For the last three years, Apple has launched four new iPhones each fall: a regular model, the iPhone Plus, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max. A new report by CIRP reveals which model is the most popular. And you may be surprised by the answer.

Since the iPhone 14 series in 2022, the regular iPhone has consistently been Apple’s top-selling handset, and it’s not even close.

Recommended Videos

The base iPhones 14, 15, and 16 represent about 45% of annual iPhone sales. This is followed by the iPhone Pro Max, which grabs about 25% of sales, and the iPhone Pro, which represents about 20%. The iPhone Plus, the first model of which was the iPhone 14 Plus, makes up a little more than 10% of iPhone sales on average.

Related

The regular iPhone, like the base iPhone 16, consistently outsells the iPhone Pro Max by about two to one and outperforms other models by an even greater margin. The primary reason for this trend is no doubt its price; the standard model is approximately $400 cheaper than the entry-level iPhone Pro Max and $200 less than the iPhone Pro.

Someone holding the iPhone 16 Pro, showing the home screen.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Another key factor driving the stronger sales of the regular iPhone is the variety of color options available. Regular models often come in brighter, more vibrant colors, while the iPhone Pro models feature more subdued tones. This appeal of lively colors may attract consumers looking for a more personalized device. Lastly, it appears that many consumers don’t see enough advantages to justify the higher price of the iPhone Pro models. Enhanced chips, additional camera features, and a sturdier build may not be enough to sway their decision.

Why does the larger iPhone Pro Max outperform the smaller iPhone Pro, while the regular iPhone outperforms the larger iPhone Plus? Perhaps it’s as simple as a more significant number of iPhone Pro Max buyers are committed to buying the best iPhone each year in terms of features, including the biggest display, and that just happens to be that year’s iPhone Pro Max model.

iPhone market share.
CIRP

Although the iPhone Plus is the lowest-selling model in the iPhone series, it outperforms the older iPhone mini, which Apple discontinued after the iPhone 12 mini launched in 2020. According to CIRP, the iPhone Plus has not only surpassed the market share of the iPhone mini that it replaced, but it has also captured some share from the base model. For example, in 2022, the iPhone 12 mini took just 7% of the market share compared to 46% for the regular iPhone. Two years later, the iPhone Plus has grabbed 13% of iPhone sales compared to the 42% for the regular iPhone.

In 2025, Apple is expected to introduce an “iPhone Air” for the first time. This model will likely replace the iPhone Plus and significantly differentiate itself from the other models in the iPhone 17 series.

As the name implies, the iPhone Air could be the thinnest iPhone ever. However, to achieve this slim design, it has been reported that Apple may need to make some compromises. For example, the iPhone Air might have a less advanced camera system than the other models in the series. Similar to the iPhone 16 Plus, it may also feature a less powerful chipset than the iPhone Pro models.

Only time will tell if the iPhone Air will surpass the market share of the iPhone Plus, and if it does, how much the sales of the base model iPhone will contribute to that growth. It will also be interesting to see whether customers who typically choose the iPhone Pro Max will decide to go for the thinnest iPhone ever instead.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Google Gemini arrives on iPhone as a native app
the Google extensions feature on iPhone

Google announced Thursday that it has released a new native Gemini app for iOS that will give iPhone users free, direct access to the chatbot without the need for a mobile web browser.

The Gemini mobile app has been available for Android since February, when the platform transitioned from the older Bard branding. However, iOS users could only access the AI on their phones through either the mobile Google app or via a web browser. This new app provides a more streamlined means of chatting with the bot as well as a host of new (to iOS) features.

Read more
I tried a new Android phone that puts some of the best smartphone cameras to shame
The rear camera setup on the Oppo Find X8 Pro.

It’s been a few years since I was surprised by a smartphone camera’s zoom performance. With Samsung offering 100x zoom on its Galaxy S Ultra lineup, little has shocked me with smartphone cameras — until now.

The Oppo Find X8 series is the successor to the Find X7 series from last year, and alongside several other improvements, there’s also been a significant upgrade in one area: the 30x zoom. Oppo and OnePlus have great cameras at shorter zoom distances, and at a recent briefing, I discovered that we can now add the 30x zoom to the list.

Read more
A must-try Android app has finally arrived on the iPhone
Person holding a phone with Google Gemini Live being shown.

A few days ago, Google Gemini appeared in the Apple App Store for a user in the Philippines, who was even able to download it. We took it as a sign that the new AI assistant would soon make its way to the App Store in the U.S. Well, we were right, as you can now download Gemini as a standalone app on your iPhone, after previously only being able to access it through a browser.

The Gemini app is free to download and has a surprising number of features available. More powerful functions are available for a $20-per-month subscription, but you can try Gemini Advanced out for one month for free. It grants priority access to new features and gives a "1 million token" context window.

Read more