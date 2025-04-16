 Skip to main content
X will purge DMs to give birth to its own messaging platform

By
A white X on a black background, which could be Twitter's new logo.
X

X, formerly Twitter, is seeking to replace the DMs section with a new messaging platform called XChat.

Zack Warunek, software engineer at X, hinted that the company will be deleting the DMs section on Wednesday in a response to a user who had difficulties seeing user data on the messages they sent and received for the last few days, and assumed it was a bug. When they asked Warunek if he could fix the issue, he wrote, “This page will be deleted soon so no.” When asked if there wouldn’t be any more message requests, Warunek responded, “No, not like request messages but like the whole entire DM’s will be gone soon.”

That exchange teased that X will be launching XChat soon. The new messaging platform is an expansion of the X’s current DMs page that is reminiscent of Facebook Messenger, but with extra features that help keep chats more private. According to an analyst at MacRumors, XChat will allow users to send PDFs and other files; delete messages for everyone in the chat, not just themselves; and enable Vanishing mode, which Instagram implemented on its own DMs page. Additionally, messages sent through XChat will be fully encrypted.

Independent web developer Nima Owji shared a preview screenshot last week of how XChat will give users the option between deleting messages for other people and deleting messages for themselves. The screenshot also showed the ability to enter a PIN code every time you open XChat for extra security.

BREAKING: Let’s take a look at X’s upcoming messenger “XChat”! pic.twitter.com/h0rySubehy

— Nima Owji (@nima_owji) April 9, 2025

Elon Musk teased XChat last year when he tweeted that he would be deleting his phone number and only using X to text and call other people. Back in January, X Daily News shared that the platform is developing the new messaging platform, speculating that Musk wanted to compete with WhatsApp by expanding upon X’s DMs section.

Another employee at X clarified that XChat is basically a rewriting of the platform’s DMs section, not that they’re getting rid of DMs entirely. It’s unknown when XChat will be available on X, but leaks suggest that it will go live in the coming days.

Cristina Alexander
Cristina Alexander
Gaming/Mobile Writer
Cristina Alexander is a gaming and mobile writer at Digital Trends. She blends fair coverage of games industry topics that…
