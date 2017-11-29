Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5: News and rumors

Xiaomi’s popular, budget Redmi device line-up is about to be refreshed with two new models: The Redmi Note 5 and its smaller, cheaper sidekick, the Redmi 5. We’re fans of the Redmi range, which traditionally provides a strong design and specification, along with excellent value for money. This winning formula is set to continue with the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5.

Here’s everything we think we know about the two new phones.

Release, names, and prices

At least one of the new Redmi phones will be revealed at an event on December 7, according to a message sent out through the official Xiaomi Weibo account. While previous larger Redmi phones have been known as Note models, that may change with the Redmi 5. A hashtag references a Redmi 5 Plus, as does the teaser image featuring Chinese idol group SNH48, which may suggest a name change for the new, larger version of the Redmi 5.

Rumors have put the subsequent release date down for December 10, with the Note 7 price starting from 1,400 yuan, and the Redmi 5 at between 1,000 and 1,200 yuan. This converts over to around $210 for the Note 5, and $150 to $180 for the Redmi 5.

While Xiaomi doesn’t official sell its smartphones in the United States, they will be available through importers. Plus, the company’s recent push into Europe means the Redmi 5 range may be sold in Spain, making it easier for European fans to purchase a locally compatible device.

Redmi Note 5

The Redmi Note 5, or Redmi 5 Plus depending on the eventual name, will be another highly sought after new Redmi phone. The device will have either a large 5.7-inch or a 5.9-inch screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio, keeping the bezels above and below the screen relatively small. The resolution is also up for debate. It may be an unusual 1,440 x 720 pixels, according to a leak by Slashleaks, or a higher 2,160 x 1,080 pixels based on other speculation. A further leaked image shows the screen may have rounded corners, much like the LG G6.

Xiaomi will apparently continue the same basic design from the Redmi 4X for the Redmi 5, with a metal body bookended by plastic caps to enable the antenna to function. A fingerprint sensor will sit below a 12-megapixel rear camera, based on a leaked image. Other specifications include a 5-megapixel from camera, a 3,300mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 626 processor.

Redmi 5

There is confusion over the Redmi Note 5’s size, and it may be that rumors about the two devices are simply getting mixed up. It’s possible the Redmi 5 will have a 5.7-inch screen — larger than any Redmi phone before it — and the Note 5 will take the 5.9-inch screen. The basic Redmi 5’s screen may have the lower 1,440 x 720 pixel resolution.

However, it seems both phones will take on the 2017 phone trend of minimal bezels around a longer, 18:9 aspect ratio screen. Considering the cost of the Redmi phones, this will make them highly desirable. Rumors have suggested the remain specification will be shared between the two models, so expect the same Snapdragon processor, camera, and Android operating system with MIUI 9 installed.

The announcement date for the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Redmi Note 5/Redmi 5 Plus is just around the corner, and we’ll keep you updated with the news here.