The LG Q6 has the G6’s beautiful wide screen, but won’t have the high price

Why it matters to you Love the LG G6's wide, almost bezel-less screen? The new LG Q6 features one very similar, but with a lower internal specification for a more affordable price.

Despite rumors that hinted otherwise, the LG G6 Mini doesn’t exist, and instead LG has launched the LG Q6, a smaller version of the excellent LG G6 released earlier this year. It is, in all but name, exactly what we would have expected an LG G6 Mini to be. That means a smaller screen, lower specs, and we’re guessing a more affordable price too. LG has made three different versions of the LG Q6, all split by the amount of internal storage space and RAM they offer. Here’s everything you need to know about the Q6.

It’s the screen that’ll make you want to buy the Q6. Like the G6, it minimizes the bezels around it for a sleek, really modern style that LG calls FullVision. On the Q6 it measures 5.5-inches and has an unusual 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution — described as FHD+ — that’s longer than the standard 1920 x 1080 pixels we’re used to seeing on a mid-range phone screen. The reason is the elongated 18:9 aspect ratio of the Q6’s screen, just like on the G6.

This makes watching some videos are really immersive, full screen experience. Check out some of Netflix’s most recent original shows like Daredevil for evidence, as there are no black bars around the screen. We love it on the G6, and the prospect of a cheaper phone providing a comparable experience is really enticing. The aspect ratio also means the screen can be split into two perfect squares, which LG uses to its advantage in the LG UX 6.0 user interface, particularly in its Square Camera widget.

Square Camera previews pictures while shooting them, makes cool collages, and perfectly crops pictures for sharing them on Instagram. It’s paired with a 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera. The G6’s wide-angle rear camera isn’t featured on the G6, but selfie fans will get to enjoy a 100-degree lens on the front, for fitting more people into the final image.

The Q6 has an 8.1mm thick aluminum chassis and a brushed metal effect, curved-edge rear panel, with an overall weight of 149 grams. However, it’s the dimensions of the phone that impress. It’s 142mm long and 69mm wide, with a 5.5-inch screen. The OnePlus 5 has the same size display, yet is 155mm long and 74mm wide. The Q6 is very compact, even with a large screen. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor powers the phone, and a 3,000mAh battery is inside, with Android 7.1.1 hidden underneath the LG UX 6.0 interface. Google Assistant is onboard, along with NFC for Android Pay. LG’s also pushing a face recognition unlock feature on the Q6, but doesn’t go into detail on how it operates.

There are three Q6 models from which to choose. The regular Q6 comes with 32GB of storage space and 3GB of RAM, and will be sold in black, white, ice platinum, or terra gold. It’s joined by the Q6+ with 64GB/4GB, and the Q6ɑ (making it the Q6 alpha, rather than the Q6 A) with 16GB/2GB. The Q6+ comes in black, ice platinum, or marine blue, while the Q6ɑ substitutes the blue for terra gold. Asia will be first to see the Q6 on sale, starting in August, with Europe, Latin America, and North America following later on. Prices haven’t been announced yet, but the Q6 will inevitably cost less than the $650 G6.

LG says the Q6 is the first device in its Q series, so we should look out for more models in the future.