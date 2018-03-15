Google Pay support for Wear OS expands to three new countries

Google just made online payments a whole lot easier. Last month, the company announced it’s combining all of its different payment methods into one unified branding, called Google Pay. The Android Pay app is now being rebranded to Google Pay, and the Google Wallet app is now called Google Pay Send. Eventually, the Google Pay app will also have peer-to-peer transactions, allowing users to send and receive money.

Here is everything you need to know about Google Pay, including the places and banks that support it.

Google Pay support on Wear OS expands

Google Pay is expanding on Wear OS, previously known as Android Wear. Previously, only users in the U.S. and the U.K. were able to use Google Pay on their smartwatches, but now that functionality is expanding to Australia, Spain, and Canada. Users in Australia can also use their NFC-capable Wear OS devices with Opal to pay for single-ride tickets on some train and ferry lines.

We expect that Google Pay support for Wear OS will continue in the future.

Google merges Android Pay and Google Wallet

For those that have Android Pay and Google Wallet installed on their devices, the apps have now turned into Google Pay and Google Pay Send, respectively. Soon, Google Pay Send’s peer-to-peer transactions will be available in the main Google Pay app, and it’s unclear if that means Google will retire the former Wallet app in the future.

With Google Pay, there aren’t any significant differences from the Android Pay app. You can add all supported debit or credit cards as well as make contact-less payments. The app offers one new feature that provides a list of supported retailers nearby, based specifically on your shopping patterns. You can still use Google Pay wherever Android Pay is accepted.

International release

Google Pay made its debut — as Android Pay — on the global stage when it launched in the U.K. in May 2016, and the service has slowly continued to expand since. It’s now available in Japan, Ireland, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Poland. And at Google I/O 2017, the company announced it would land in more countries, starting with Canada, Russia, Spain, and Taiwan.

The list of countries that support Google Pay grows constantly, and more countries continue to join. To stay up-to-date with the latest partners for your territory we suggest you keep a close eye on Google’s Shopping & Payments blog for the latest news.

Also, visit the Google Pay support page to find out the most up-to-date list of supported banks, cards, and services in your territory.

In mid-2017, international money transfer service WorldRemit became the first of its kind to use Google Pay. WorldRemit works in 125 countries, and with Google Pay integration, users can complete transfers while communicating with friends and family around the globe. The company charges a small markup on foreign exchange rates, Reuters reports, as well as processing fees under 5 percent for each transaction.

London-based TransferWise also works with Google Pay. TransferWise works in more than 50 countries around the world and allows you to hold and manage money in 27 different currencies.

Canada

Google Pay officially launched in Canada on May 31, but American Express was curiously absent from the initial release. But that’s not the case anymore — the card was added to Google’s service, joining Visa, Mastercard, and Interac. In terms of banks, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and Bank of Montreal are also on board, though TD and Royal Bank are still missing.

You can check out the full list of institutions on Google’s site.

Taiwan

Google Pay officially launched in Taiwan in June of this year, and Google’s first partners in the country were Chinatrust Bank, First Bank, Visa, and Mastercard. The search giant says that more are on the way.

Among the retailers that support Google Pay are Carrefour, A-Mart, RT-Mart, Pxmart, Taipei 101, Pacific Sogo Department Store, Starbucks, and Watsons

United Kingdom

Google’s first financial partners in the U.K. were the Bank of Scotland, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, Nationwide, MBNA, and M&S Bank. The search giant recently added Santander, RBS, Ulster Bank, NatWest, Clydesdale Bank, and Yorkshire Bank to the list. Both MasterCard and Visa debit and credit cards from co-operating banks work, but only select TSB accounts can use it.

Barclays supports Apple Pay, but it doesn’t support Google Pay; the second-largest U.K. bank launched its own NFC payments service called Contactless Mobile.

You can check this list to see the full list of banks that support Google Pay in the U.K.

U.K. retailers that accept Google Pay payments include Costa Coffee and Starbucks, Boots, Waitrose, Aldi, Superdrug, and KFC. Various shopping apps such as Deliveroo, Fancy, Kickstarter, Zara, Takeaway.com, and Hotel Tonight offer Google Pay as a payment option. Plus, like Apple Pay, transport for London’s ticketing system is fully supported.

The U.K.’s contactless payment restriction of £30 remains in place, but in some situations, you’ll be able to spend up to £100 provided you authorize the transaction using a fingerprint or PIN code.

Russia

Prior to Google I/O, four banks were named in relation to Google Pay’s Russian launch: Sberbank, Alfa, Raiffeisen, and Tinkoff. These banks were the first to receive the service when it launched, but the number of institutions has since expanded. Head over Google’s Google Pay blog for the full list.

Belgium

Google Pay is in Belgium. The company announced the launch in a blog post and highlighted that the service was usable in as many as 85,000 banks. It works with both MasterCard and Visa and supports six major banks — BNP, Fintro, Hello Bank, KBC, KBC Brussels, and CBC.

Japan

Contactless and mobile payments are already widely used in Japan, and on December 12, 2016, Google Pay became the latest option for shoppers. It initially launched with Rakuten Edy, an eMoney service accepted in more than 470,000 locations, rather than local banks. And in 2017, Google introduced Visa and Mastercard options for some customers.

The service also works with prepaid card service Nanaco.

Ireland

On December 6, 2016, Google Pay made its way to Ireland, where it’s compatible with “thousands of retail locations throughout Ireland that accept contactless payments.” From McDonald’s to supermarket Tesco to book retailer Eason, there are plenty of places where you can use Google Pay.

Here is a list of places where Google Pay is now accepted in Ireland.

New Zealand

In November 2016, New Zealand received access to Google Pay, and it’s available at a number of common locations, including The Warehouse, Domino’s, McDonald’s, etc. It supports BNZ Flexi Debit, Advantage Classic, Advantage Platinum, and Advantage Business Visa cards, as well as BNZ Visa Classic, Platinum, and Lite cards.

Poland

Poland got Google Pay in November 2016, and Google says it’s available at more than 400,000 retail locations such as Costa Coffee, Carrefour, and Rossman. You can add your Mastercard or Visa debit or credit cards from the following Polish banks: Alior Bank, Bank Zachodni WBK, mBank, Nest Bank, Orange Finanse, BGZ BNO, Sodexo, Getin, and T-Mobile Banking Services. The payment service is also available for various apps, including Allegro, Pyszne.pl, iTaxi.pl, and Uber.

Hong Kong

In October 2016, Google Pay launched in Hong Kong, with a related blog post noting that the service would be accepted “at over 5,000 locations in Hong Kong where contactless payments are accepted, including stores such as at 7-Eleven, Circle K, Fortress, Mannings, Maxim’s Cakes, MX, McDonald’s, Pacific Coffee, ParknShop, SmarTone, Watsons, Wellcome, and more.” Moreover, Google Pay also works in several apps including Boutir Collect, Deliveroo, Kaligo, Klook, and Snaptee.

You can check here to see all the supported banks in Hong Kong, including Hang Seng Bank, DBS Bank, Dah Sing Bank, the Bank of East Asia, Standard Chartered Bank, and more.

Australia

In Australia, Google claims to support an impressive number of supported banks — more than 25 including ANZ, Beyond Bank, and Macquarie. But unfortunately, ANZ is the only one out of the top four banks in Australia to with Google Pay compatibility.

To see the list of supported Australian banks, check here.

Aussies recently gained the ability to use Google Pay within select apps such as Catch of the Day, Deliveroo, Domino’s, EatNow, Hotel Tonight, Kogan.com and more. That means speedier checkout times in apps — you won’t have to type out all your credit card information.

Singapore

In late June 2016, Singapore became the third country to get Google Pay. The service is compatible with MasterCard and Visa cards from many of the country’s largest institutions, including DBS Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, OCBC Bank, POSB Bank, and UOB.

You can check the full list of supported banks in Singapore here.

PayPal joins Google Pay

Google Pay is an excellent replacement for your credit or debit cards but what about your PayPal account? Starting May 24, Google Pay users running version 4.4 or higher of the mobile operating system gained the ability to link PayPal to their profile. Previously, the only way to use the web-based payment platform for in-store purchases was with a PayPal debit card, or by inputting your phone number and PIN into one of the few compatible terminals in the wild.

To get started paying with PayPal from your Android device, tap the button at the bottom right like you normally would to add a card, then select “Add other payment methods.” PayPal may ask you to load funds to your account if you have not already.

Google Pay is currently only able to pull from your PayPal balance for transactions, but eventually, any cards you have saved on your PayPal account will also be supported.