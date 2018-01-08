Google Pay allows mobile users to make payments online or in-store

Making payments is about to get a whole lot easier for Android users. Google announced that all of its payments solutions, including Android Pay and Google Wallet, will be integrated into a single payment solution called Google Pay.

Google Pay allows users to make payments online and in-store. Users will be able to make purchases from their Android enabled devices as well as Google Chrome with the touch of a button. Any card information you save in Google Pay will be available across all of your devices, so you won’t need to constantly enter or scan cards for different apps.

While a handful of companies have signed on with Google Pay at its launch, expect to see more in the coming weeks and months. Airbnb, Dice, Fandango, HungryHouse, and Instacart are just a few of the companies that have already transitioned to the platform. There are currently several limited time discounts available for people using Google Pay, but expect to see the number increase as more companies adopt the platform. You should expect to see Google Pay accepted at many stores, online retailers and across the Google services within the month.

With the explosive growth of digital payments over the last several years, Google Pay is a welcome addition. Fandango, one of Google Pay’s launch partners, reports that 81 percent of its users use a digital payment service to purchase tickets. Fandango’s integration with Google Pay will allow many of these users the option to purchase their tickets with a single click.

Google appears to be following Apple’s lead by bundling all of its payment solutions into a single platform. Much like Google Pay, Apple Pay allows users to make payments across all Apple devices and works with a number of third-party apps as well. In 2017, Apple introduced Apple Pay Cash for peer-to-peer payments.

With Google adopting an all-in-one payment solution, it appears that Google Pay and Apple Pay will reign supreme in the digital payment wars. Both platforms provide a simple and comprehensive payment option for its users as opposed to platforms like Samsung Pay and LG Pay, which are limited to contactless payments.