Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 action movies to watch on Memorial Day

By
Da 5 Bloods on Netflix
Netflix

Memorial Day is more than just an excuse to get out the grill. It’s also a day designed to honor those we’ve lost in combat, an important hallmark of the wars America has fought over its history.

In that context, we’ve pulled together three action movies that all focus on what it means to be a soldier in one way or another. Some of these movies are more serious than others, but each one should resonate on this particular long weekend.

We also have guides to the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

One of the best war movies of the past 25 years, Ridley Scott’s Black Hawk Down follows a platoon of U.S. forces attacked by local rebels in Somalia during the early 1990s. As the soldiers on the ground face relentless fire and are forced to fight to survive, we also come to appreciate the folly of U.S. forces assuming that they can bring peace to the world.

Black Hawk Down is filled with young actors who would eventually become stars, but what really makes the movie work is the fact that none of those actors are more important than the relentless pace of the story being told.

You can watch Black Hawk Down on Netflix.

Da 5 Bloods (2020)

A brilliant examination of the Vietnam War and its aftermath, Da 5 Bloods tells the story of a group of Black veterans of that war who reunite in the country decades later to find the treasure they buried there during the conflict.

As they argue about the state of modern America and discuss how they were abused by the country they call home, the men also find themselves forced to fight for their right to leave with the gold. Anchored by a remarkable central performance from Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods is one of Spike Lee’s more impressive and exciting efforts of the past decade.

You can watch Da 5 Bloods on Netflix.

The Great Escape (1963)

The Great Escape is an action movie that strikes an impressive tonal balance between comedy and drama. Set in a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp, it follows a group of imprisoned soldiers who see it as their obligation to attempt to escape from the camp. As they slowly dig a tunnel to escape, a rogue amongst them keeps trying to break out in more reckless ways.

Although it might minimize some of the horror of living in a Nazi prison camp, The Great Escape is an effective, action-oriented depiction of how much soldiers can fight even after they’ve already been captured.

You can watch The Great Escape on Amazon Prime Video.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
