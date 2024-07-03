 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

If you have to stream one Netflix movie this 4th of July, watch this one

By
Da 5 Bloods on Netflix
Netflix

The Fourth of July is, at least on paper, a day when we all come together to celebrate the pride of being an American. In 2024, though, regardless of what you believe, being proud of America is a fraught topic. To be proud of America means different things to different people, and what side you fall on may say a lot about what you ultimately believe.

One of the best ways to celebrate the day, though, is to find a movie that is thoughtful about America and the legacy our nation has built. Netflix has many movies like that to choose from, but Da 5 Bloods may be the ideal way to spend the holiday. Following Black Vietnam War veterans who return to the country decades later in search of buried treasure, the film is as wild as it sounds. Here are three reasons why it’s the perfect way to spend the holiday.

Recommended Videos

It’s an honest representation of American history

Da 5 Bloods | Official Trailer | Netflix

Da 5 Bloods is political, but not in the polemical way you might expect. Instead, the movie’s central character is a Black Trump supporter who spends much of the movie sporting a MAGA hat. Writer and director Spike Lee seems to understand the mounting frustration this man has experienced throughout his life, and why he wants to channel that frustration into tearing everything down.

Delroy Lindo’s central performance helps immensely, as does the honest reckoning the movie attempts with the gruesome way Black men were often used as recently as the Vietnam War.

It’s plenty entertaining in its own right

Five Black soldiers joining hands and looking at the camera in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods.
Netflix

In addition to being thoughtful about current events, Da 5 Bloods is also a wickedly entertaining movie about four older men who are trying to recapture the complicated feelings they have about their time in the service. The movie’s brilliance comes in part from the way it refuses to reduce the experience these men had to any one thing.

Vietnam could be horrible and beautiful, and that experience is reflected in each of our central characters. The movie is ultimately about reckoning with a past that is often far less idyllic than we might want it to be, even as we continue to make mistakes well into the present. It’s also one of Lee’s funniest movies.

Few directors have better visual sense than Spike Lee

Da 5 Bloods - Minefield Scene

On top of its smart writing, Da 5 Bloods is also one of the most strikingly beautiful movies that Lee has ever made. Featuring on-location settings in Vietnam, plenty of references to other great Vietnam movies, and beautiful natural cinematography, the movie rarely misses a beat.

It also makes no effort to deploy de-aging technology for its flashback sequences, instead simply allowing the old men at the movie’s center to play younger versions of themselves. It’s a small choice, but one that works in the movie’s favor.

Da 5 Bloods is streaming on Netflix.

Editors’ Recommendations

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (June 28-30)
A boy lays down next to a girl siting in a field.

The great conundrum that plagues all streaming services is that, in spite of the great content in many of their libraries, it can be almost impossible to find what you might be looking for. Netflix, for example, has tons of great shows, but it can only surface a few of them through its algorithm.

If you're looking for some titles on the surface that have flown a little more under the radar, then we've got you covered. We've selected three underrated shows available on Netflix that you can check out this weekend, and that will be perfect for whatever mood you might be in.
Documentary Now! (2015-)
Documentary Now! | Official Trailer (ft. Fred Armisen & Bill Hader) | IFC

Read more
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by July 1
A racecar driver celebrates with a woman in front of a race car.

New movies on Netflix, including Hit Man and Trigger Warning, have arrived just in time for the summer season. Unfortunately, not every movie will be on the streamer when the month changes from June to July. Several notable titles set to leave Netflix are The Holiday, X, National Lampoon's Animal House, and The Judge.

The list doesn't stop with those four movies. There are even more entertaining movies leaving Netflix by July 1. With only a few days left in June, schedule some time to stream these three movies before it's too late. Our selections are a MonsterVerse movie, an iconic comedy about a NASCAR driver, and a violent marital arts film.
Godzilla (2014)

Read more
3 underrated movies you need to watch in July 2024
A man looks up from a hole in the ground in Starve Acre.

The summer season is typically full of popcorn-selling blockbusters, and certainly, June didn't disappoint by giving is Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Inside Out 2, and A Quiet Place: Day One. July promises to deliver even more hits with Despicable Me 4, Twisters, and the latest MCU movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

Besides those mainstream films, there are other, quieter movies being released that are just as worthy of your attention and dollars. Digital Trends has lined up three must-watch underrated movies in July that promise to linger in the memory long after you've seen digital tornadoes destroy a farm or Deadpool crack yet another obscene joke.
Longlegs (July 12)

Read more