3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (April 18–20)

Feel like you’ve already seen everything worth watching on Netflix? Think again. Beneath the countless trendy titles and familiar blockbusters lies a goldmine of underrated films that never got their due. These aren’t your typical popular picks, and are actually overlooked films that can deliver unforgettable stories when they find the right audience.

If you’re in the mood to mix things up this weekend, why not take a chance on something different? Whether you’re looking for a wacky sci-fi story, a heartfelt road comedy, or an acclaimed British drama, the streaming giant has some hidden gems that deserve more attention. These understated flicks can entertain, inspire, and amaze — they definitely deserve a spot on your weekend watchlist.

They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

Fontaine (John Boyega), a drug dealer trying to keep a low profile in his predominantly Black neighborhood, finds himself in a bizarre situation after being gunned down — only to wake up the next morning completely unharmed. Alarmed and confused, he partners with the pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx) and sex worker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) to investigate. Their attempt at uncovering the truth reveals a government conspiracy that’s so outrageous it’s almost too wild to believe. The trio soon realizes that these secrets involving cloning and psychological manipulation are embedded into their community.

They Cloned Tyrone is a riotous fusion of ’70s blaxploitation aesthetics and modern-day sci-fi tropes, resulting in an amusing yet bold take on systemic and structural racism. Directed by Juel Taylor, the inventive debut soars thanks to its leads, with the chemistry between Boyega, Foxx, and Parris being off the charts. The 2023 film dropped quietly on Netflix with minimal fanfare, lost amid the summer blockbuster noise. It has developed a small but vocal cult following that recognizes that in an oversaturated platform packed with formula, They Cloned Tyrone stands out as a rebellious original.

They Cloned Tyrone is streaming on Netflix.

The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Paul Rudd stars as the former writer Ben in The Fundamentals of Caring. While still reeling from a personal tragedy, Ben signs up for a six-week caregiver course. Ben then lands a job assisting Trevor (Craig Roberts), a sarcastic teenager with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Their shaky relationship is complicated by each individual’s emotional baggage, but things take a turn when Ben convinces Trevor to break out of his daily routine and go on a spontaneous road trip to visit the world’s lamest roadside attractions. Along the way, they pick up the runaway Dot (Selena Gomez) and the pregnant hitchhiker Peaches (Megan Ferguson).

Director Rob Burnett adapts Jonathan Evison’s novel with a gentle hand, with The Fundamentals of Caring taking what could’ve been a formulaic road-trip dramedy and transforming it with sincere heart and humor. Among standout performances from its cast, it’s incredible to see Rudd dial down his usual charm to deliver an uncharacteristically restrained and deeply empathetic performance. The chemistry between the two leads is the emotional anchor of the film — awkward, honest, and genuinely earned. Despite its overall quality and Rudd’s star power, this gem flew under the radar in 2016 and now sits on Netflix as a rare feel-good film waiting to be discovered.

The Fundamentals of Caring is streaming on Netflix.

The Dig (2021)

Set in the quiet countryside of 1939 Suffolk, England, The Dig follows the widowed landowner Edith Pretty (Carey Mulligan) as she hires self-taught archaeologist Basil Brown (Ralph Fiennes) to excavate mysterious mounds on her estate. What begins as a straightforward dig quickly becomes a discovery of immense historical significance — the unearthing of the Sutton Hoo burial ship, a stunning relic from the Anglo-Saxon era. As the excavation gains attention, officials from the British Museum swoop in, threatening to overshadow Brown’s contributions. Meanwhile, Edith continues to battle her worsening illness and becomes closer to Basil, who tries to fight for recognition.

The Dig is an introspective period drama inspired by the real 1939 excavation. Directed by Simon Stone, it slowly but surely becomes less about the ancient treasure and more about its characters’ buried emotional lives. Though critically praised when it first premiered—even receiving five nominations for the British Academy Film Awards—The Dig remains an unsung triumph among Netflix’s selection of dramas. Its contemplative tone and deliberate pacing don’t exactly scream box office gold, but its understated storytelling and character-driven story will likely impress cinephiles looking for more quiet marvels.

The Dig is streaming on Netflix.