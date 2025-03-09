5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in March 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022) The Ice Road (2021) Unhinged (2020) Hate to Love: Nickelback (2023) Watcher (2022)

The Russo Brothers are back on Netflix with their new film, The Electric State. The sci-fi adventure has Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt teaming up to travel cross-country in a robot-heavy world. Other movies making noise on Netflix include Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Power Rangers, Sicario, and Counterattack.

Many of those movies will crack Netflix’s top 10 most popular movies list. Outside of the top 10, we made a list of five underrated movies to watch this month. Our picks include a road-rage thriller, a music documentary, and an icy action adventure.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

How many actors would be willing to play fictionalized versions of themselves? Less than 10? Maybe? No A-listers are taking that risk. Thankfully, Nicolas Cage is a true showman and game for anything. In Tom Gormican’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage plays “Nick Cage,” a struggling actor whose life continues to fall apart as he exits the spotlight.

After failing to secure a role, Nick accepts an offer of $1 million to meet Javi Gutiérrez (Pedro Pascal), a billionaire celebrating his birthday in Majorca. While in Spain, the CIA recruits Nick to investigate Javi and see if he’s involved with the kidnapping of a politician’s daughter. It’s Nicolas Cage playing fictionalized Nicolas Cage who decides to be a hero for the CIA – need I say more?

The Ice Road (2021)

Liam Neeson deserves more credit for resurrecting his career by pivoting into action B-movies. Did anyone picture that the star of Schindler’s List would one day destroy an entire trafficking operation in Taken? Neeson continues to seek out action thrillers post-Taken. One of his more under-the-radar movies is The Ice Road, a Netflix Original from 2021.

North Dakota trucker Mike McCann (Neeson) and a team of drivers are summoned for a rescue mission in Canada. An explosion in a Manitoba mine kills eight and leaves 26 trapped underground. Mike and his team must drive emergency equipment to the mine in under 30 hours, or the miners will die. The quickest way to Manitoba is across a frozen lake that can break anytime. Along the way, nefarious figures show their true colors and try to sabotage the mission. Little did they know that Neeson is now a driver with a particular set of skills.

Unhinged (2020)

Did Russell Crowe gain weight or wear prosthetics for his role in Unhinged? It’s been an internet debate for years, though he likely wore a suit to add on the extra pounds. Regardless of how it happened, the end result worked, as Crowe looked like an imposing monster that should fight in the WWE. Crowe plays Tom Cooper, a man driving a truck during rush hour.

After Rachel Flynn (Caren Pistorius) honks at him while his truck blocks traffic, Tom drives up next to the car and apologizes to her and her son (Gabriel Bateman). When Tom asks for an apology in return, Rachel refuses, stating that she did nothing wrong. This is a big mistake because Tom promises to teach Rachel a lesson and make her life a living hell. Buckle up because Psycho Crowe is ready to unleash chaos.

Hate to Love: Nickelback (2023)

Hate To Love: Nickelback (Official Trailer)

At some point during the mid-aughts, Canadian rockers Nickelback went from one of the most popular groups in mainstream music to the band everyone loved to hate. Billboard named Nickelback the most successful band of the decade (2000-2009). How You Remind Me is four times platinum. If you grew up in the TRL era, you’ll remember most of Nickelback’s hits.

Somewhere after 2010, it all went sideways. Nickelback continued to make the same music, but the internet turned on them. Why? That’s the question posed in the documentary Hate to Love: Nickelback. The more you watch, the more you’ll realize that not many people actually hate the band. It’s just funny to laugh at the memes. If anything, Hate to Love will send you down a Nickelback rabbit hole. Start with Silver Side Up.

Watcher (2022)

Mia Goth currently holds the “Scream Queen Championship Belt.” With performances in the X trilogy and Infinity Pool, Goth earned the title. While Goth might hold the belt for now, Maika Monroe is right on her heels with It Follows and Longlegs on her resume. The Monroe performance that doesn’t get talked about enough is Watcher.

Monroe plays Julia, an American actress who moves to Bucharest with her boyfriend (Karl Glusman). One night, Julia notices a man watching her from a building across the street. After learning about a serial killer who murders women, Julia believes the mysterious man could be the killer. Yet, everyone chalks it up to Julia’s paranoia. If atmospheric horror is your jam, then check out Watcher, especially for Monroe’s superb leading performance.

