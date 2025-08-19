 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

This Hunger Games sequel is one of the HBO Max action movies you need to watch (August 2025)

By
A man holds a woman's hand in The Hunger Games Catching Fire.
Lionsgate

Action movies are hard to define but easy to recognize. It’s a genre that can encompass everything from franchise fare to director-driven work, but at the end of the day, a great one will leave you deeply satisfied.

HBO Max actually has a remarkably deep bench of great action movies worth watching. Because the platform can be difficult to navigate, it can be hard to surface the ones that you might actually be interested in. That’s why we’ve pulled together three very different action movies that are all worth your time.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on HBO Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Speed (1994)

The only Die Hard ripoff that’s worth watching, Speed follows an LA police officer who gets trapped on a bus that will explode if it drives under 50 miles an hour. As he navigates Los Angeles traffic to avoid disaster, he must figure out who rigged the bus and why they did it.

Related: 
A Jurassic Park sequel is one of the Netflix sci-fi movies you need to watch (August 2025)

Speed is thrilling from minute one. Thanks to some excellent chemistry between Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, it never feels even a little bit stale or played out. It might not be reinventing the wheel, but Hollywood could use more action movies that are sturdy and age well.

You can watch Speed on HBO Max.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games movies are better than you remember (unless you remember them being great). Of the original quadrilogy, Catching Fire is undoubtedly refines the ideas and cast of the original movie into something both entertaining and disturbing.

Following Katniss Everdeen in the wake of her victory in the Hunger Games, she eventually realizes that she has to go back into the arena, and this time her competition will be other victors. Jennifer Lawrence is remarkable at the center of this movie, an actress who brings her character’s vulnerabilities to the surface with every look on her face.

You can watch The Hunger Games: Catching Fire on HBO Max.

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman Returns was made by some pretty problematic people, but it’s also a pretty effective Superman movie. A sort of pseudo-sequel to the Christopher Reeve films, this movie imagines an Earth where Superman has been gone for several years.

When he returns, he discovers that the world has moved on without him, but also that Lex Luthor has been carefully planning for his return. Featuring a genuinely arresting plane crash sequence, plenty of nostalgia, and a sentimental sincerity that feels entirely justified, Superman Returns might leave you a little emotional.

You can watch Superman Returns on HBO Max.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in April 2025
Harris Dickinson and Nicole Kidman in Babygirl.

Classic movies from the first half of the 20th century are on HBO and Max this month. Those titles should appeal to film buffs, but for modern viewers, there are plenty of other underrated movies on Max that deserve your attention.

This month, our picks for the three underrated movies on Max include a time travel fable, a stunning French period drama, and an erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman, who is no stranger to that genre.

Read more
3 action movies on Max you need to watch in November
Two women battle in Lady Snowblood.

Max has one of the deepest libraries of any streaming service out there, but that doesn't mean it's easy to find what you want to watch. In fact, because there's so much interesting stuff, it can actually make picking any one thing more difficult.

We've decided to do some of the hard work for you by picking three great action movies that are worth checking out this month. These action movies represent a wide swath of what action cinema can be, and each of them is worth watching for very different reasons. We hope you'll see all three, but at the very least, you can certainly find time for one.

Read more
This 1994 film is one of the best action movies ever made. Here’s why it still holds up
Two men talk on a bus in Speed.

Howard Payne, the disgruntled mad bomber Dennis Hopper plays with a bug-eyed, Frank Boothian relish in the 1994 action thriller Speed, riddles his cop rival with a pop quiz: “Do you know what a bomb is, Jack, that doesn’t explode?” Alfred Hitchcock had an answer to that. Surprise, the master famously said, was a bomb under a table exploding. But a bomb under a table that doesn’t explode? Now that was the true essence of suspense.

Several bombs do explode in Speed. The most spectacular of them takes out a whole jetliner in an enormous fireball -- an all-timer of Hollywood pyrotechnics work that puts just about any digitally achieved detonation to shame. (Three decades later, flames created on a computer don’t yet crackle or bloom or dance like the real thing.) But Jan de Bont’s superlative popcorn nail-bitter still plays like a feature-length illustration of Hitchcock’s principle of suspense. Because for most of its brisk runtime, what we’re watching is a bomb that might explode, that could explode, but that hasn’t yet exploded. And that’s as exciting as any panorama of mayhem, the kind common to blockbusters of the era. 

Read more