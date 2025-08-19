This Hunger Games sequel is one of the HBO Max action movies you need to watch (August 2025)

Speed (1994)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
The Hunger Games movies are better than you remember (unless you remember them being great). Of the original quadrilogy, Catching Fire is undoubtedly refines the ideas and cast of the original movie into something both entertaining and disturbing.
Following Katniss Everdeen in the wake of her victory in the Hunger Games, she eventually realizes that she has to go back into the arena, and this time her competition will be other victors. Jennifer Lawrence is remarkable at the center of this movie, an actress who brings her character’s vulnerabilities to the surface with every look on her face.
You can watch The Hunger Games: Catching Fire on HBO Max.
Superman Returns (2006)
Superman Returns was made by some pretty problematic people, but it’s also a pretty effective Superman movie. A sort of pseudo-sequel to the Christopher Reeve films, this movie imagines an Earth where Superman has been gone for several years.
When he returns, he discovers that the world has moved on without him, but also that Lex Luthor has been carefully planning for his return. Featuring a genuinely arresting plane crash sequence, plenty of nostalgia, and a sentimental sincerity that feels entirely justified, Superman Returns might leave you a little emotional.
You can watch Superman Returns on HBO Max.