3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in June

Liam Neeson on the phone in Taken.
20th Century Fox / 20th Century Fox

If you haven’t downloaded Tubi, what are you waiting for? As a FAST service, Tubi is free. You read that correctly. Tubi is a free service that offers hundreds of movies and television shows at no cost to the consumer. The quality of movies is better than expected. Jaws, Memento, Air, the Great Escape, and On the Waterfront are all on Tubi.

Tubi’s action genre remains one of its best. If you need some recommendations, we have you covered. One of our picks this month is Demolition Man, a 1993 sci-fi movie with a legendary action hero. Read our picks below.

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max (HBO), and more

Demolition Man (1993)

In the action genre, Sylvester Stallone is more than just Rocky and Rambo. John Spartan might not be as iconic as the two “R’s,” but it deserves recognition on Stallone’s illustrious resume. In Demolition Man, Los Angeles in 2032 is a peaceful utopia. The status quo is disrupted with the arrival of Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes), a violent criminal who escaped frozen incarceration in a “CryoPrison.”

The cops are ill-equipped to handle a mercenary like Phoenix. Instead, they thaw out the man who caught Phoenix decades earlier: John Spartan (Stallone). Spartan brings an old-school, no-holds-barred style to policing, the only mentality that can defeat Phoenix. Demolition Man is a throwback good guy versus bad guy action movie with two strong leads in Stallone and Snipes.

Stream Demolition Man on Tubi.

Taken (2023)

The movie that taught kidnappers to never mess with Liam Neeson is Taken. Retired government operative Bryan Mills attempts to repair his relationship with his teenage daughter, Kim (Maggie Grace). Against his better judgment, Bryan allows Kim to go on a European excursion.

The trip becomes Bryan’s worst nightmare as sex traffickers abduct Kim. Yet the men who kidnapped Kim just made the worst decision of their lives. Bryan heads to Europe, using his particular set of skills, to find his daughter. Taken is the movie that resurrected Neeson’s career and transformed him into an action star. 

Stream Taken on Tubi.

Shooter (2008)

Shooter can thank cable television for its popularity. Anyone who’s ever watched TNT, TBS, or AMC has caught Shooter on a random Tuesday night. It’s the perfect two-hour action film because Mark Wahlberg defies the odds and takes down an entire army. Retired Marine sniper Bob Lee Swagger (Wahlberg) lives in seclusion after a mission resulted in the death of his spotter. 

Swagger reluctantly comes out of retirement to advise government officials on how to stop an assassination attempt against the President of the United States. While on the job, Swagger realizes it’s a setup and flees. As a fugitive, Swagger searches for answers as to who betrayed him. And by answers, I mean torture and kill people.

Stream Shooter on Tubi.

