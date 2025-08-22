 Skip to main content
3 great Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (August 22-24)

Including one of the best blockbusters of the 1990s

Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Matt Damon sits behind Jack Nicholson in The Departed.
Warner Bros. Pictures
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 1 hour ago

If you’ve ever scrolled through Netflix for more than five minutes, you might be one of many people who suffer from a particular kind of decision paralysis when it comes to the streaming service. While Netflix has plenty of stuff to watch, the challenge can come when you have to choose one thing in particular.

We’ve done that part for you and pulled together three great Netflix movies that are worth checking out now. These movies come from wildly different genres, but each one of them will leave you satisfied, assuming you’re in the right mood to engage with them.

Daughters (2024)

One of the most moving documentaries of the past five years, Daughters tells the story of a group of young daughters who work to form bonds with their incarcerated fathers in anticipation of a daddy-daughter dance.

A tender, open-hearted movie that never judges its subjects, Daughters will leave you deeply emotional. Witness these young girls rise to the occasion far beyond their years to display pride for themselves and for the fathers who wish they could be more present in their lives.

You can watch Daughters on Netflix.

Apollo 13 (1995)

One of the best movies crafted about space, Apollo 13 tells the harrowing true story of the astronauts who faced technical problems with their shuttle 1,000 miles off the Earth’s surface.

As they use creative problem-solving skills to survive, those on the ground navigate every challenge they face and try to make sure they can stay warm enough and sane enough to follow instructions. Anchored by Tom Hanks at the peak of his powers, Apollo 13 is also one of Ron Howard’s finest achievements as a director.

You can watch Apollo 13 on Netflix.

The Departed (2006)

The movie that finally earned Martin Scorsese his Oscar, The Departed is actually an adaptation of the Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs. The sprawling story follows a cop who is undercover inside the Boston mob and a mole from the mob who is buried inside the police department.

As the two investigate each other, they get lost in their work while chasing after the same woman. Featuring terrific performances from Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson, The Departed goes hard, and that’s part of why it’s become so beloved.

You can watch The Departed on Netflix.

