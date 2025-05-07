3 rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Moonstruck (1987) Employee of the Month (2006) Sweet on You (2023)

You might love to binge a new show or an exciting action movie. Yet sometimes you’re in the mood for something light, fluffy, and predictable. Rom-coms fit the bill. There are three rom-coms on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025.

Each movie is very different, the oldest dating back to 1987. You have probably seen at least one of these movies already, but likely not for a while. With them available to stream now all for free (yes, no subscription needed!), it’s prime time for a rewatch.

Moonstruck (1987)

Cher won an Academy Award for her role in this rom-com about Loretta, a widowed woman who falls in love again. However, it’s not with Johnny (Danny Aiello), her fiancé, but rather his estranged younger brother Ronny (Nicolas Cage). They begin a torrid affair as their relationship and lives are plagued by torment, guilt, and superstitions.

Moonstruck is one of those essential rom-coms everyone needs to watch at least once and revel in Cage’s memorable, overly theatrical scene screaming about his missing hand. It’s also one of the best romance movies of all time —sweet, fun, and tearjerking.

Stream Moonstruck on Amazon Prime Video.

Employee of the Month (2006)

Looking for something silly? Employee of the Month is downright ridiculous, a love letter to big-box stores. In fact, it was primarily shot in a Costco. Slacker Zack (Dane Cook) is an employee at the fictional Super Club. Zack hates that his rival, Vince (Dax Shepard), constantly receives the Employee of the Month award. The rivalry intensifies when both men vie for the affection of the attractive new employee, Amy (Jessica Simpson). Believing she might repeat what she did at her last job — sleep with the Employee of the Month — gives Zack the kick in the butt he needs to start working harder and try and earn the title and bag the girl.

Employee of the Month is one of those movies that’s so bad, it’s good. If you’re into workplace comedies and goofy, frat-boy, juvenile humor, it might be the type of rom-com to watch.

Stream Employee of the Month on Amazon Prime Video.

Sweet on You (2023)

A TV movie starring Haylie Duff and Rob Mayes, Sweet on You has Hallmark movie style written all over it. Kate (Duff) owns the famous pie shop in town and enjoys living her simple life. She’s also grieving the loss of her mother. When Drew (Mayes), a city guy and real estate agent, comes to town to see the land he recently inherited, her life is changed forever.

Sweet on You is ooey gooey rom-com predictability. There’s the small-town girl going through a tough time. There’s the big city guy as a fish out of water. Plus, there’s the big dilemma: if Drew sells the land he now owns, Kate’s shop goes with it. Like a delicious pie, you know the story will end with something sweet. But mixing the ingredients and assembling the proverbial pie to get there is where the fun lies.

Stream Sweet on You on Amazon Prime Video.