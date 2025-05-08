 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025

By
Mark Ruffalo hugging Emma Stone from behind as she looks angry in Poor Things.
Atsushi Nishijima / Searchlight Pictures

Poor Things earned four Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, and it’s now available to stream as one of three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025.

There are other options if you already watched or aren’t interested in the story. One of the films cherry-picked this month is a hilarious sci-fi satirical comedy that has become a cult classic. The final choice is a 2024 sci-fi horror trending right now on the streamer. 

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Related

Poor Things (2023)

One of the most talked about movies of 2023, earning tons of accolades, fantastic reviews, and box office success, Poor Things is a totally unique story about Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman living in 1882 Victorian London who is brought back to life by a mad scientist through an experimental brain transplant. But he implanted Bella with the brain of her unborn child, resulting in her mind, mannerisms, and actions mimicking those of an infant.

While Bella’s mental capacity is severely limited, the way she views the world and the wonders that exist within it are refreshing. But she also makes rash and dangerous decisions, giving in to the most carnal pleasures (once she discovers them) and becoming difficult to control. Our reviewer praises Stone’s performance and the “salty, vulgar, hilarious dialogue,” calling Bella a “walking metaphor for how women are often infantilized and sexualized at once.”

Stream Poor Things on Amazon Prime Video. 

Die Alone (2024)

Hailing from Canada, Die Alone is a sci-fi horror about survivors in a post-apocalyptic world where a plant-based virus is turning people into zombie-like creatures. Ethan (Douglas Smith) is suffering from amnesia, but he does remember his girlfriend Emma (Kimberly-Sue Murray), and he’s desperate to find her. Emma, a former ER doctor, was holed up in a remote cabin with Ethan before she mysteriously disappeared. As his memory starts to return, Ethan comes to a harrowing realization.

Also starring Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix films) and Frank Grillo (The Purge, Tulsa King), Die Alone has undead creatures that will make you wince, but also a story that explores Ethan grappling with the truth and tapping into his survival instincts. 

Stream Die Alone on Amazon Prime Video. 

Spaceballs (1987)

With a sequel reportedly in development, the parody film Spaceballs takes the stories in Star Wars and flips them to become, well, totally ridiculous. There’s the mercenary Lone Starr (Bill Pullman), his alien sidekick Barf (John Candy), Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga), and droid Dot Matrix (played by Lorene Yarnell and voiced by Joan Rivers). Who’s the villain? It’s President Skroob (Mel Brooks) and his incompetent commanders Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) and Colonel Sandurz (George Wyner). We also can’t forget about the wise Yogurt (also Brooks), who teaches Starr the power of “the Schwartz” to help him defeat the enemy.

Spaceballs is downright silly, but it’s essential viewing for fans of parodies and Star Wars. As one of the best Star Wars parodies, it’s the perfect sci-fi movie choice for those who want to laugh out loud instead of turn the lights down low. 

Stream Spaceballs on Amazon Prime Video. 

Topics
Christine Persaud
Christine Persaud
Contributor
Christine has decades of experience in trade and consumer journalism. While she started her career writing exclusively about…

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated movies you need to watch in May 2025
A man hands another man an item.

April belonged to Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan. Their new horror movie, Sinners, opened to an impressive $48 million domestically, beating out A Minecraft Movie for the top spot. With strong word of mouth and critical acclaim, Sinners could leg out a box office total of over $200 million, an impressive feat for an original horror.

May kicks off summer blockbuster season, and first up is Marvel with Thunderbolts*. Tom Cruise races into theaters with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning three weeks later. Those two films will dominate the May box office. However, smaller movies opening throughout May might pique your interest. Our suggestions include a strange comedy, an airplane action romp, and a folk horror.

Read more
5 movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in April 2025 you have to watch 
Two men arguing in Michael Clayton.

The great thing about Amazon Prime Video is that there is a wide variety of movies to choose from with your subscription, with new titles being added all the time. However, movies come and go. To help you out, we have a heads-up as to some of the top titles that are leaving the streamer this month.

You’ll want to catch these five movies leaving Amazon Prime Video in April 2025 before they’re gone. Four of them are classics you have probably seen already but will love re-watching. One is a relatively new film with rave reviews, so watch it before it leaves the streamer. 

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 18-20)
Still from Spotlight

Finding great movies on Amazon Prime Video isn't actually all that difficult. The streaming service is filled with interesting titles, but the challenge is finding the movies that you're going to be most interested in. That's why we've pulled together a list of three underrated titles that are all available on Prime Video.

These movies range across decades and genres, but each of them is one that you might overlook if you don't consider them carefully.

Read more