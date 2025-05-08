3 sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Poor Things (2023) Die Alone (2024) Spaceballs (1987)

Poor Things earned four Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone, and it’s now available to stream as one of three sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video you need to watch in May 2025.

There are other options if you already watched or aren’t interested in the story. One of the films cherry-picked this month is a hilarious sci-fi satirical comedy that has become a cult classic. The final choice is a 2024 sci-fi horror trending right now on the streamer.

Poor Things (2023)

One of the most talked about movies of 2023, earning tons of accolades, fantastic reviews, and box office success, Poor Things is a totally unique story about Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman living in 1882 Victorian London who is brought back to life by a mad scientist through an experimental brain transplant. But he implanted Bella with the brain of her unborn child, resulting in her mind, mannerisms, and actions mimicking those of an infant.

While Bella’s mental capacity is severely limited, the way she views the world and the wonders that exist within it are refreshing. But she also makes rash and dangerous decisions, giving in to the most carnal pleasures (once she discovers them) and becoming difficult to control. Our reviewer praises Stone’s performance and the “salty, vulgar, hilarious dialogue,” calling Bella a “walking metaphor for how women are often infantilized and sexualized at once.”

Stream Poor Things on Amazon Prime Video.

Die Alone (2024)

Hailing from Canada, Die Alone is a sci-fi horror about survivors in a post-apocalyptic world where a plant-based virus is turning people into zombie-like creatures. Ethan (Douglas Smith) is suffering from amnesia, but he does remember his girlfriend Emma (Kimberly-Sue Murray), and he’s desperate to find her. Emma, a former ER doctor, was holed up in a remote cabin with Ethan before she mysteriously disappeared. As his memory starts to return, Ethan comes to a harrowing realization.

Also starring Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix films) and Frank Grillo (The Purge, Tulsa King), Die Alone has undead creatures that will make you wince, but also a story that explores Ethan grappling with the truth and tapping into his survival instincts.

Stream Die Alone on Amazon Prime Video.

Spaceballs (1987)

With a sequel reportedly in development, the parody film Spaceballs takes the stories in Star Wars and flips them to become, well, totally ridiculous. There’s the mercenary Lone Starr (Bill Pullman), his alien sidekick Barf (John Candy), Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga), and droid Dot Matrix (played by Lorene Yarnell and voiced by Joan Rivers). Who’s the villain? It’s President Skroob (Mel Brooks) and his incompetent commanders Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) and Colonel Sandurz (George Wyner). We also can’t forget about the wise Yogurt (also Brooks), who teaches Starr the power of “the Schwartz” to help him defeat the enemy.

Spaceballs is downright silly, but it’s essential viewing for fans of parodies and Star Wars. As one of the best Star Wars parodies, it’s the perfect sci-fi movie choice for those who want to laugh out loud instead of turn the lights down low.

Stream Spaceballs on Amazon Prime Video.