Return to The Matrix with a special 25th anniversary theatrical screening

In 1999, The Wachowskis introduced the battle between humans and machines in The Matrix. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Fathom Events is partnering with Warner Bros. and Insignis Pictures to re-release The Matrix in theaters for two nights — September 19 and 22 — at select locations.

Besides airing the film in its entirety, the special screenings will include an exclusive featurette that explores The Matrix’s legacy. Jessica Henwick, who played Bugs in The Matrix Resurrections, anchors the featurette, which features never-before-seen personal reflections about the film. The video will trace The Matrix’s origins and chronicle how it became a landmark achievement in filmmaking.

The Matrix 25th Anniversary

Written and directed by The Wachowskis, The Matrix stars Keanu Reeves as Thomas Anderson/Neo, a hacker recruited to join the rebellion against the machines. Neo is brought to one of the rebellion’s leaders, Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne), to learn about the Matrix, a simulated reality where machines enslave humanity. Morpheus and his team regularly hack into the Matrix to unplug humans and recruit them to join the fight against machines. After taking the red pill to realize the truth about the Matrix, Neo comes to grips with his new reality and joins the war on the side of humanity.

The Matrix also starred Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity, Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith, and Joe Pantoliano as Cypher.

Released in 1999, The Matrix received near universal acclaim, with critics praising the groundbreaking action sequences and treatment of philosophical themes. Against a $63 million budget, The Matrix grossed over $467 million worldwide, the fourth-highest amount that year.

The success of The Matrix spawned two sequels released in 2003: The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions. The franchise’s fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections, arrived in 2021.