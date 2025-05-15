3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (May 16-18)

When you’re trying to settle down for the evening, one of the most reliable methods is firing up a movie on a streaming service like Amazon Prime Video. Because Amazon is packed with so many titles, though, you can wind up spending more time searching for something to watch than you actually spend watching anything.

If that’s the case for you, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve pulled together three great movies that are all available on Prime Video, and each one is a title you might be inclined to skip over. Trust us, though, you really shouldn’t:

Recommended Videos

The Game (1997)

David Fincher is widely regarded as a master, but The Game is one of his more unseen films. The film follows Michael Douglas as an isolated but hugely successful banker whose eccentric brother shows up to give him a gift for his birthday.

The gift in question is a life-changing game. What initially seems fairly harmless, though, quickly turns into a game that totally upends Douglas’s entire life and leaves him questioning his reality. Douglas is wonderful here, and strangely, The Game is one of Fincher’s most uplifting movies.

You can watch The Game on Amazon Prime Video.

Manhunter (1986)

Michael Mann is widely beloved for his obsession with process and masculinity, but Manhunter is one of his less well-known films. That’s probably at least partially because The Silence of the Lambs came along just a few years later and stole all of this movie’s mojo. Manhunter is a worthy addition to the Hannibal Lecter canon.

It follows Will Graham, an FBI profiler called out of retirement to assist in the capture of a serial killer. When he enlists Hannibal’s help to get to the bottom of the case, he quickly finds himself spiraling out of control and unsure who he can trust.

You can watch Manhunter on Amazon Prime Video.

Sound of Metal (2020)

One of several great Amazon Original movies that got slightly buried during the pandemic, Sound of Metal tells the story of a metal drummer who develops rapid hearing loss. As he begins to adjust to the reality of life without his hearing, he remains insistent that he can get the money together to pay for cochlear implants, restore his hearing, and go back to the life he was living before.

Anchored by a brilliant central performance by Riz Ahmed and strong supporting work from Olivia Cooke and Paul Racy, Sound of Metal is subtle and profound in equal measure.

You can watch Sound of Metal on Amazon Prime Video.