3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (May 30-June 1)

Air (2023)

One of the miracles of Air is that it depicts a bunch of guys who made a shoe. The film follows Sonny Vaccaro, a basketball executive at Nike who becomes convinced that Michael Jordan is a generational star. As Nike puts all of their efforts into signing the talented player, we come to understand the lengths the company went to to manufacture Air Jordan.

The brand, and Jordan himself, became hugely successful as a result of the deal. Even though this is, fundamentally, a movie about a big business bet that pays off, it’s also endlessly charming and anchored by Matt Damon in full movie star mode.

The Aviator (2004)

One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best performances, The Aviator stars DiCaprio as Howard Hughes, the famously eccentric billionaire and filmmaker who dated many famous women in Hollywood.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Aviator highlights Hughes’s mental illness and brilliance and the way those two were almost always at war with one another. This is the movie where DiCaprio showed everyone exactly what he was capable of, and even 20 years later, it’s hard to think of many performances better than this one.

Hotel Rwanda (2004)

A heartbreaking look at the Rwandan genocide, Hotel Rwanda follows a hotel manager trying to shield as many people from harm as possible. The story’s message follows similar beats from other movies like Schindler’s List. Hotel Rwanda is remarkable because of its depiction of recent history in this African setting.

Don Cheadle received boatloads of praise for his central performance in the film, and deservedly so. Hotel Rwanda looks at the abject evil of its central story in the face in an attempt to understand it.

