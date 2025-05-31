 Skip to main content
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (May 30-June 1)

Ben Affleck as Phil Knight in Air.
If you’re scrolling through Amazon Prime Video and looking for something great to watch, you may have noticed that it can be hard to find anything in particular. Hours of searching benefit no one, even if it’s something that many of us find ourselves doing on a regular basis.

That’s why we’ve pulled together this list of three underrated films available on Prime Video right now. Each of them is well worth your time, no matter what kind of movie you might be looking for.

Air (2023)

One of the miracles of Air is that it depicts a bunch of guys who made a shoe. The film follows Sonny Vaccaro, a basketball executive at Nike who becomes convinced that Michael Jordan is a generational star. As Nike puts all of their efforts into signing the talented player, we come to understand the lengths the company went to to manufacture Air Jordan.

The brand, and Jordan himself, became hugely successful as a result of the deal. Even though this is, fundamentally, a movie about a big business bet that pays off, it’s also endlessly charming and anchored by Matt Damon in full movie star mode.

You can watch Air on Amazon Prime Video.

The Aviator (2004)

One of Leonardo DiCaprio’s best performances, The Aviator stars DiCaprio as Howard Hughes, the famously eccentric billionaire and filmmaker who dated many famous women in Hollywood.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, The Aviator highlights Hughes’s mental illness and brilliance and the way those two were almost always at war with one another. This is the movie where DiCaprio showed everyone exactly what he was capable of, and even 20 years later, it’s hard to think of many performances better than this one.

You can watch The Aviator on Amazon Prime Video.

Hotel Rwanda (2004)

A heartbreaking look at the Rwandan genocide, Hotel Rwanda follows a hotel manager trying to shield as many people from harm as possible. The story’s message follows similar beats from other movies like Schindler’s List. Hotel Rwanda is remarkable because of its depiction of recent history in this African setting.

Don Cheadle received boatloads of praise for his central performance in the film, and deservedly so. Hotel Rwanda looks at the abject evil of its central story in the face in an attempt to understand it.

You can watch Hotel Rwanda on Amazon Prime Video.

