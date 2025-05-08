3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (May 9-11)

Table of Contents Table of Contents Nickel Boys (2024) Mission: Impossible (1996) Warrior (2011)

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, as many people do, then you might be aware that you also have access to Amazon Prime Video. Just because you can access the streamer doesn’t mean knowing what to watch is easy. Thankfully, that’s where we come in.

We’ve pulled together three very different movie recommendations to check out on the streaming service. Each speaks to how much stuff there is to explore, even as they’re all fairly different.

Nickel Boys (2024)

One of the most innovative and well-reviewed of 2024, Nickel Boys is adapted from a Colson Whitehead novel of almost the same name (they dropped the “the”). The movie follows two boys who attend a reformatory school in Florida in the 1950s and are subject to the cruelties and abuse that come from the men who are responsible for their care.

Filmed entirely in the first person, Nickel Boys is disorienting at first. Then, the 2025 Best Picture nominee roots you entirely in the perspective of its characters. This helps to understand how much their lives have been shaped by people beyond their control.

You can watch Nickel Boys on Amazon Prime Video.

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Every Mission: Impossible movie is worth watching at least once, and the first in the franchise is one of the best. The film stars Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt, an agent for the fictitious Impossible Mission Force forced on the run to prove his innocence after losing his entire team.

Although the film has, at best, a loose understanding of how computers work, it’s an impressive exercise in tension and suspense. The movie’s most famous sequence, which involves a break-in and is highlighted by Cruise hanging from the ceiling, is just as good as anything the franchise would do afterward.

You can watch Mission: Impossible on Amazon Prime Video.

Warrior (2011)

A heartwrenching, riveting sports drama from director Gavin O’Connor, who is quite good at them, Warrior tells the story of two brothers who are also MMA fighters.

Anchored by great performances from Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton as the two brothers, and even better work by Nick Nolte as their alcoholic father, Warrior is all about the pain that every family deals with and whether it’s ever possible to overcome it. Along the way, we get to see two brothers rise up the ranks of MMA until they find themselves in the ring, facing each other.

You can watch Warrior on Amazon Prime Video.