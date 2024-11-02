 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Tom Cruise is in early talks for a ‘Days of Thunder’ sequel

By
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise stand beside one another in Days of Thunder.
Paramount Pictures

Legacy sequels have become one of the biggest new veins of Hollywood IP in recent years, and few stars know that better than Tom Cruise. The actor, who starred in the hugely successful Top Gun: Maverick, is now reportedly in talks to star in another sequel to one of his earlier hits.

Variety is reporting that Cruise is in early talks to star in a sequel to Days of Thunder, his 1990 movie about a race car driver who is recruited to a new NASCAR team led by Robert Duvall. Days of Thunder is Cruise’s only official writing credit to date, and it’s also where he met Nicole Kidman, who he would be married to for 11 years.

No other creatives are in place on the project, and Cruise has a full plate in front of him, including the next Mission: Impossible movie, a new project from director Alejandro Gonzalez Iñárritu and a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick, so it’s fair to say that this Days of Thunder sequel would be a ways off.

Recommended Videos

By the standards of Cruise’s stardom, Days of Thunder was only a modest hit, making just north of $150 million at the global box office. In the years since the film’s release, though, its reputation has grown, and a sequel might make sense given the spate of recent high profile racing movies that have hit theaters. If thie sequel does ultimately materialize, it’s fair to expect that the stunt work will be even more impressive than it was in the original film.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Is Edge of Tomorrow 2 now possible with Tom Cruise back at Warner Bros.?
Tom Cruise in "Edge of Tomorrow."

A decade ago, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt starred in Edge of Tomorrow, a sci-fi alien invasion flick based on the memorably named Japanese light novel All You Need Is Kill. However, Edge of Tomorrow didn't bring in the big profits for Warner Bros. and it finished with $370.5 million worldwide against a $178 million budget. Nevertheless, the film has picked up a cult following that has clamored for Edge of Tomorrow 2, and those hopes may actually come to fruition now that Cruise is back at Warner Bros. with a long-term deal.

Via The Hollywood Reporter, Cruise's new pact with Warner Bros. includes teaming up with studio executives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to develop and produce "original and franchise theatrical films." Cruise's other successful franchises -- Top Gun and Mission: Impossible -- are both lined up at Paramount. The only preexisting WB franchise that Cruise has already starred in is Edge of Tomorrow. That is, unless Cruise suddenly wants to star in a Harry Potter flick or put on a cape for DC.

Read more
This underrated 1994 Tom Cruise movie is on Hulu in October. Here’s why you should watch it
Brad Pitt in Interview with the Vampire.

When you sit down to watch a movie like Interview with the Vampire, you realize almost immediately that they really don't make them like they used to. The movie, which is now available to stream on Hulu, is a gothic horror movie about how sad it is to be a vampire, and it's appearance on Hulu is perfectly timed for the Halloween season.

Interview with the Vampire is not an incredibly scary movie, but it definitely evokes fall in a couple of crucial ways. Now that it's available to stream, here are three reasons you should check it out:
It features an all-star cast

Read more
This 2017 Tom Cruise thriller is the most popular movie on Netflix. Here’s why you should watch it
Tom Cruise pointing at a plane in American Made.

As an aging movie star who is driven to entertain his audience, Tom Cruise has committed himself to more and more daring stunts with each movie he puts out. In each of these movies, Cruise seems to be playing a version of himself, a harried man who is also confident that he's the only one who can keep it all going.

There was a time, though, when Cruise was willing to deliver much more full-bodied performances in everything from Born on the Fourth of July to Magnolia. Even more recently, though, Cruise has found vehicles that allow him to give a more complete performance, and one of those movies is now trending on Netflix. American Made was released in 2017, and its success on Netflix is suggestive of what the movie does well. Here are three reasons you should check it out:
It's a grounded crime thriller

Read more