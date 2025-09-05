3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (September 5-7)

If you’ve ever opened Amazon Prime Video and wondered if today was the day when you give up on movies altogether, have no fear. We’ve got just the solution for any browser who might find themselves looking for something fresh.

We’ve chosen three underrated movies that have been undervalued for different reasons. Whether you’re looking for a war epic or a black comedy, this list has got what you’re looking for.

Patton (1970)

A movie that was absolutely massive upon its release and has since been lost to time, Patton follows the titular general as he makes his way through the campaigns of World War II. Among this movie’s virtues are its sheer scope and scale. Patton cost money, was shot on location, and depicts war closer to how it actually is.

George C. Scott delivers the performance that would define his career, but crucially, Patton suggests that its titular general was more than just a renegade. He was a man out of time, forever drawn to the battlefield as the world was moving toward an era not defined by conflict.

You can watch Patton on Amazon Prime Video.

Idiocracy (2006)

Idiocracy is one of the best satires of the 21st century, and one that becomes more relevant with each passing day. Idiocracy tells the story of an average guy who inadvertently finds himself in cryosleep for 500 years.

When he awakens, he discovers that the average intelligence of humanity has decreased so severely that he is now the smartest man alive. Now, he must find a way to save his species from total collapse. Idiocracy is a brilliant concept executed close to perfection, and one that features one of the best comedic performances of Luke Wilson’s career.

You can watch Idiocracy on Amazon Prime Video.

Blow the Man Down (2020)

Blow the Man Down is a smart black comedy about a remote fishing village that hides more darkness than it might seem. With hints of the Coen brothers, this movie follows two sisters who navigate the town’s seedy underbelly searching for more information about their mother’s death and the debt she left behind.

Riddled with great character actresses like June Squibb and Margot Martindale, Blow the Man Down is funny, bleak, and ends in the most satisfying way possible. Blow the Man Down was one of the best movies of its year.

You can watch Blow the Man Down on Amazon Prime Video.