3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (August 29-31)

HBO Max is gearing up for some new releases starting next month. Friendship, a black comedy with Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd, heads to the streamer on September 5. One week later, Alex Garland’s Warfare will premiere on September 12.

Until then, enjoy some of HBO Max’s slate of underrated movies. One of our selections this weekend is Superman Returns, which is not a failure despite what the studio said. The other picks include a surfing documentary and a crime thriller.

Superman Returns (2006)

Superman Returns is viewed as a failure due to its poor box office return — $391.1 million gross on a budget of $204 million — and mixed reviews. Brandon Routh faced a seemingly impossible challenge following in the footsteps of Christopher Reeve. Considering Bryan Singer’s problematic history, Superman Returns is often forgotten about in the character’s history.

And yet, you watch the scene where Superman saves Lois Lane (Kate Bosworth) and an entire plane full of passengers, and you’ll think it’s one of the best superhero movies ever made. The movie revolves around Superman’s return to the world after a five-year hiatus and his attempt to stop Lex Luthor (Kevin Spacey) from creating a new continent. Overall, Superman Returns takes some fascinating ideas and sprinkles them into several riveting scenes.

Stream Superman Returns on HBO Max.

Momentum Generation (2018)

If you’re like me, then you’ve probably wanted to surf at some point in your life. There’s something about starting your day on the ocean that seems so peaceful. While I don’t surf, I can appreciate an engaging story, and Momentum Generation is a sensational documentary about a group of surfers in the ’90s that took over the sport. On Hawaii’s North Shore, the next class of elite surfers all happened to be friends.

Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian, Kalani Robb, and Ross Williams were some of the key members of the Momentum Generation squad. This documentary includes never-before-seen videos from their glory days and eye-opening interviews with their core group. Momentum Generation is a moving tale of loss, sacrifice, and triumph.

Stream Momentum Generation on HBO Max.

Knox Goes Away (2023)

Michael Keaton has only directed two feature films: 2008’s The Merry Gentleman and 2023’s Knox Goes Away. The latter is a crime film with a compelling premise: a hitman with dementia. Contract killer John Knox (Keaton) plans to retire from the business after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of dementia.

Before his retirement, Knox is visited by Miles (James Marsden), his estranged son. Miles killed a man for raping his daughter. Wanting to make things right with Miles, Knox plans to help his son get away with murder before his condition takes over. While Knox Goes Away is billed as a crime thriller, the movie works better as an examination of mortality and redemption.

Stream Knox Goes Away on HBO Max.