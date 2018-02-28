Kelly Slater’s wave-generating ‘Surf Ranch’ will host its first competition

Share

Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch has been a major curiosity among surfers for months. Located more than 200 miles from the ocean in Lemoore, California, the Ranch is home to Slater’s ground-breaking artificial wave technology, which can reportedly create near-perfect seven-foot barrel waves on demand. This makes it a potential paradise for surfers who have been clamoring for a closer look at it since it was first revealed nearly three years ago. Now, we all have the opportunity to witness the Surf Ranch firsthand when it opens its doors to the public for the first time.

On May 5 and 6, the Surf Ranch will welcome the World Surf League (WSL), which purchased Slater’s Wave Company in 2017. For two days, the venue will host 25 of the top surfers in the world for a unique event known as the Founder’s Cup of Surfing. The competition will pit five teams — each representing a different country or region — against one another. Best of all, the public can purchase a ticket to not only watch the drama unfold, but get a closer look at Slater’s artificial wave technology, too.

The five teams — representing the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Europe, and the rest of the world — are each made up of three men and two women. The captains of each squad are also well-known surfers, including Slater, who leads the American contingent. He’s joined by Gabriel Medina (Brazil), Stephanie Gilmore (Australia), Johanne Defay (Europe), and Jordy Smith (the world).

The WSL expanded its interest in artificial wave competitions after first seeing Slater’s technology in action. At the Surf Ranch, he and a team of engineers created a man-made lake that is approximately 700 meters long and 150 meters wide. On its banks, is a machine that uses a hydrofoil to create a realistic wave, which is pushed along by a train running along the shore. This creates a swell that accurately reproduces those found naturally on the ocean.

How Kelly Slater’s Wave Pool works. Credit: Adam Fincham and Alex Poirot | USC.

Until now, most of us have had to watch videos of Slater riding these artificial waves to get a sense of what he and his team have created. But in May, those lucky enough to get a ticket to the Founder’s Cup event will see the waves for themselves.

Limited tickets will be available for this unique surfing experience. To find out more and sign up for updates visit the WSL website.