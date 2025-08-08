 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

This Alien prequel is an underrated movie to watch on HBO Max this weekend (August 8-10)

A new Pedro Pascal movie is now on HBO Max

By
Weekend Watchlist: HBO Max An Alien looks angry on top of a ship.
Twentieth Century Fox
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 3 hours ago

Are you looking for something to watch this weekend on HBO Max? Look no further than the service’s newest offering, Freaky Tales. The anthology movie barely made any money at the box office, but something tells me this spirited action comedy will find an audience on streaming.

Freaky Tales is one of our three underrated movies to stream. Our other picks include an Alien entry and a charming dramedy about coming out.

Recommended Videos

We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Alien: Covenant is most remembered for being the last movie in the franchise directed by Ridley Scott. The financial disappointments of Covenant, along with Disney’s acquisition of Fox, likely drove Scott away as a director for future Alien installments. Box office numbers aside, Scott crafted an effective Alien movie in Covenant, packed with themes of creation, free will, and the idea of playing God.

Related: 
Superman stars in this underrated Netflix show to watch this weekend (August 8-10)

Nearly a decade after the events of Prometheus, explorers aboard the spaceship Covenant investigate a mysterious planet. The crew meets the android David (Michael Fassbender), the only survivor from the Prometheus expedition. The humans quickly realize the new planet is home to deadly pathogens, facehuggers, and neomorphs. However, the most dangerous creature of all might be one of their own. The aliens might be frightening, but it’s Fassbender’s performance that will leave you terrified.

Stream Alien: Covenant on HBO Max.

Freaky Tales (2025)

If you told me that Pedro Pascal appeared in every movie this year, I’d believe it. From the streets of New Mexico to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Emmy-nominated actor is capitalizing on his immense popularity like any star should. Sandwiched between the blockbusters, Pascal starred in a groovy anthology film from Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck called Freaky Tales.

1987 Oakland. Freaky Tales brings together a vibrant collection of characters in a series of interconnected stories. Neo-Nazis, a debt collector, a corrupt cop, a rap duo, and an NBA star engage in wildly entertaining showdowns. The star of Freaky Tales is the setting, as Boden and Fleck perfectly capture the sound and look of the ’80s. 

Stream Freaky Tales on HBO Max.

Am I OK? (2024)

Dakota Johnson is a woman on a journey of self-discovery in Am I OK? Between her job at a spa and a confusing love life, Lucy (Johnson) can’t find happiness. All she has is her best friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno). When Jane announces her move to London, Lucy confesses to her that she might be a lesbian. Encouraged by Jane, Lucy tries her hand in a new dating pool, and it’s met with mixed results.

Lucy grapples with losing Jane and her newfound sexuality, which leads to an emotional breakdown. Backed by a vulnerable performance from Johnson, Am I Ok? is an endearing and sweet coming-of-age story with an emphasis on the power of friendship.

Stream Am I OK? on HBO Max.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (July 11-13)
Kirk Douglas in Paths of Glory.

Finding a movie to watch on a hot July weekend can be difficult, especially when you feel like you've watched everything obvious. If you're sick of scrolling through Amazon Prime Video and spending more time looking at titles than actually watching one, then we've got you covered.

We've pulled together a list of three underrated movies that are all available on Prime Video. While these movies might have made an impact upon their release, they aren't as well remembered as they should be. Here's why you should check them out.

Read more
3 underrated HBO Max movies you should watch this weekend (July 11-13)
A group of people stand in a line and look.

Last week marked the arrival of Sinners, which is in the running for the movie event of 2025. Ryan Coogler's vampiric horror stars Michael Jordan as twin brothers who return to their hometown to open a juke joint. The opening night transforms into a nightmare with the arrival of a supernatural creature with sinister intentions.

Sinners is now available to stream on the newly named HBO Max. Beyond Sinners, the streamer has an abundance of underrated movies waiting to be streamed. One of our picks is The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's first crack at a DC story. View all three selections below.

Read more
Napoleon Dynamite is one of three underrated HBO Max movies to watch this weekend
Napoleon Dynamite and Pedro stand together.

The movie event of the year is now on HBO Max in Sinners. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan as twins Smoke and Stack, two outlaws who return to their Mississippi town to run a juke joint. On opening night, the twins are visited by vampires, who plan to add the entire party to their clan.

Sinners put up historic numbers at the box office, and now, audiences everywhere can stream it in the comfort of their own homes. Speaking of streaming, we picked three underrated movies to watch this holiday weekend. One of our picks is a cult classic from 2004.

Read more