This Alien prequel is an underrated movie to watch on HBO Max this weekend (August 8-10)

Are you looking for something to watch this weekend on HBO Max? Look no further than the service’s newest offering, Freaky Tales. The anthology movie barely made any money at the box office, but something tells me this spirited action comedy will find an audience on streaming.

Freaky Tales is one of our three underrated movies to stream. Our other picks include an Alien entry and a charming dramedy about coming out.

Alien: Covenant (2017)

Alien: Covenant is most remembered for being the last movie in the franchise directed by Ridley Scott. The financial disappointments of Covenant, along with Disney’s acquisition of Fox, likely drove Scott away as a director for future Alien installments. Box office numbers aside, Scott crafted an effective Alien movie in Covenant, packed with themes of creation, free will, and the idea of playing God.

Nearly a decade after the events of Prometheus, explorers aboard the spaceship Covenant investigate a mysterious planet. The crew meets the android David (Michael Fassbender), the only survivor from the Prometheus expedition. The humans quickly realize the new planet is home to deadly pathogens, facehuggers, and neomorphs. However, the most dangerous creature of all might be one of their own. The aliens might be frightening, but it’s Fassbender’s performance that will leave you terrified.

Freaky Tales (2025)

If you told me that Pedro Pascal appeared in every movie this year, I’d believe it. From the streets of New Mexico to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Emmy-nominated actor is capitalizing on his immense popularity like any star should. Sandwiched between the blockbusters, Pascal starred in a groovy anthology film from Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck called Freaky Tales.

1987 Oakland. Freaky Tales brings together a vibrant collection of characters in a series of interconnected stories. Neo-Nazis, a debt collector, a corrupt cop, a rap duo, and an NBA star engage in wildly entertaining showdowns. The star of Freaky Tales is the setting, as Boden and Fleck perfectly capture the sound and look of the ’80s.

Am I OK? (2024)

Dakota Johnson is a woman on a journey of self-discovery in Am I OK? Between her job at a spa and a confusing love life, Lucy (Johnson) can’t find happiness. All she has is her best friend Jane (Sonoya Mizuno). When Jane announces her move to London, Lucy confesses to her that she might be a lesbian. Encouraged by Jane, Lucy tries her hand in a new dating pool, and it’s met with mixed results.

Lucy grapples with losing Jane and her newfound sexuality, which leads to an emotional breakdown. Backed by a vulnerable performance from Johnson, Am I Ok? is an endearing and sweet coming-of-age story with an emphasis on the power of friendship.

