3 underrated movies on Hulu you need to watch in April 2025

By
Two girls look depressed while sitting next to each other.
Lionsgate

What’s new on Hulu in April? Several notable franchises have been added to the streamer, including The Karate Kid and Jurassic Park. Other notable movies joining Hulu this month include The Wolf of Wall Street, 21 Jump Street, Superbad, The Equalizer, and Arrival.

Beyond the popular IP adventures and notable sequels, a dearth of underrated movies is available on the genre pages. Our three picks for underrated movies in April include a slapstick comedy, a survival thriller, and a British crime caper.

Anger Management (2003)

Adam Sandler and Jack Nicholson stand next to each other.
Sony Pictures Releasing

It’s not every day you get two titans from their respective genres working together. Adam Sandler, the SNL legend who became a 1990s movie star, and Jack Nicholson, the three-time Oscar winner, joined forces for Anger Management. After an incident on a flight forces him to lose his cool, Dave Buznik (Sandler) is sentenced to anger management under therapist Dr. Buddy Rydell (Nicholson).

Buddy is extremely unorthodox, which pushes Dave to his absolute limits. Sandler and Nicholson have great chemistry, even if much of their interactions consists of Sandler freaking out and Nicholson being the coolest guy in the room.

Watch Anger Management on Hulu.

Fall (2022)

Two girls balance on top of a tower.
Lionsgate

It doesn’t take an expert to guess the premise of Fall. How it gets to the climax is fairly absurd (compliment). One year after losing her husband in a climbing accident, Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) is persuaded by her best friend, Hunter (Virginia Gardner), to climb an abandoned radio tower. Hunter says it will help Becky heal, and Becky plans to spread her late husband’s ashes at the top.

The climb goes according to plan, as the two girls successfully reach the top. However, the descent becomes a battle for survival once the ladder breaks, stranding them thousands of feet in the air with no way down. Suspend some disbelief when watching Fall, and you’ll be rewarded with a fun, thrilling endurance movie.

Watch Fall on Hulu.

Sexy Beast (2000)

Two men stand on a roof in Sexy Beast.
Fox Searchlight Pictures

Sexy Beast, or as Bill Hader once said, “A British crime movie where you can’t understand what anybody’s saying.” Ray Winstone stars as Gal Dove, an ex-criminal who retired to Spain to live out the rest of his life with his new wife, DeeDee (Amanda Redman). One day, London sociopath Don Logan (Ben Kingsley) arrives at Dove’s house to recruit him for one last job.

At first, Dove declines, citing his happiness in his new life. Eventually, Don’s erratic actions lead to Dove partaking in the heist. For Dove, what starts as a job for money becomes a mission to protect the love of his life. Jonathan Glazer might have directed the Oscar-winning The Zone of Interest, but this stylish British gangster saga remains his best movie.

Watch Sexy Beast on Hulu.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
