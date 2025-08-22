 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (August 22-24)

One of these shows didn't get its due when it was released

By
Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Two women in nurses uniform in a scene from Ratched on Netflix
Saeed Adyani / Netflix / Max
Updated less than 1 hour ago

Pulling a show out of Netflix’s algorithm and deciding that it’s worth your time gets harder every day. The streamer is constantly pushing new shows out, and as a result, it gets more and more confusing trying to navigate exactly what is worth your time.

We’ve pulled together three very different, underrated series that are all worth investing time in. While two of them are fairly short, one is a real time commitment but worth the investment. Check them all out below.

We also have guides to the best new shows to stream, the best shows on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, and the best movies on Amazon Prime Video.

Ratched (2020)

One of the best limited series from Ryan Murphy’s time with Netflix, Ratched was a prequel to One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest that focused on the nurse who became one of the most iconic villains in movie history.

Anchored by some of Sarah Paulson’s best work, Ratched examines how a good-intentioned nurse can be transformed into a cruel cynic by the nature of her work. Nurse Ratched is a monster, and in Paulson’s hands, we come to understand just a little bit about how that came to be and why she’s so cruel to the people she’s supposed to help.

You can watch Ratched on Netflix.

Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

One of the ideal comfort shows, Gilmore Girls follows a young mother and her teenage daughter as they navigate their lives in a small New England town. Famous for its humorous dialogue and complex portrayals of three generations of women, Gilmore Girls was a tremendous cult phenomenon while it was airing and has gained a greater following on Netflix.

Although it’s undeniably comforting, Gilmore Girls was about the very real ways that the world had pressured these women into certain roles and the work they did to become their own people.

You can watch Gilmore Girls on Netflix.

Bad Vegan (2022)

A riveting docuseries about famed vegan restaurateur Sarma Melngailis, Bad Vegan is about how her life went so far off track. In her story, which began after she married a mysterious man who claimed to know how to make her dog immortal, she became tangled in his web of lies.

The brilliance of this series, though, is that even as Melgnailis recounts the events that sent her life veering in the wrong direction, you might find yourself struggling to understand why she did the things she did. Some people are confusing, and Bad Vegan is evidence of that.

You can watch Bad Vegan on Netflix.

