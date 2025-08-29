 Skip to main content
3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (August 29-31)

One of these Netflix shows was canceled too soon

By
Weekend Watchlist: Netflix Brit Marling in 'The OA.'
Netflix
Weekend Watchlist Promotional Image
Weekend Watchlist
This story is part of Weekend Watchlist, a series that showcases hidden gems and underrated films tucked away in your favorite streaming libraries.
Updated less than 3 hours ago

Netflix used to shake up the established television landscape. Now, it has created a legacy of its own. The streaming service has produced numerous shows over the course of its history that have lived on the service for years on end.

While many of the shows have faded from memory, that doesn’t necessarily mean that they deserved to. We’ve pulled together three underrated shows that are well worth watching this weekend.

Arcane (2021-2024)

An animated series based on League of Legends does not sound like it would be particularly riveting, but Arcane manages to build an incredibly exciting world out of the backbone of the video game.

The series follows two sisters separated at a young age who take divergent paths through a society divided by class. Along the way, we come to appreciate what pulled the two of them apart and how they ended up on opposite sides of a conflict that could destroy their city.

You can watch Arcane on Netflix.

Money Heist (2017-2021)

The heist is pretty well established as a genre on the big screen, but fewer shows have attempted to port the thrills of a robbery over to television. Money Heist did exactly that, and while its name gives you a pretty transparent sense of what it’s about, the show itself knows how to deliver on that promise.

The series follows a man putting together a crew to print millions of euros at the Spanish mint, a plan designed to be the biggest heist in world history. As circumstances complicate the heist, the show’s central characters find themselves on a collision path with the police, who are trying to shut them down.

You can watch Money Heist on Netflix.

The OA (2016-2019)

There was a time in its earliest days when Netflix was willing to give creators money to do basically whatever they wanted. That model led to some of the streamer’s biggest successes, but crucially, it also led to delightful, weird shows like The OA.

Created by and starring Brit Marling, the series tells the story of a woman who returns home after a seven-year absence and is now able to see. Because she won’t talk about what happened to her during her disappearance, we slowly unravel exactly why she disappeared and why she eventually made her way home.

You can watch The OA on Netflix.

Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
