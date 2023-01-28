 Skip to main content
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream: where to watch 2023 NFL Conference Championships

Dan Girolamo
By

After two weeks of NFL playoffs, only four teams remain as they face off in the Conference Championships. After today’s games, the Super Bowl 57 matchup will be set. It’s win or go home for the four teams that remain.

The NFL has a dream slate of games, as the four teams remaining are the best in the league. In the NFC, the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers will take on the No. 4 Philadelphia Eagles in the first Conference championship.

When is the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game?

Championship Sunday is set! #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/MBjfI31Xqh

&mdash; NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023

The first game of the Conference Championships will see the San Francisco 49ers face off against the Philadelphia Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 29. The game will be played at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. According to FanDuel, the Eagles are favored by 2.5 points.

How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game

The game between the Niners and Eagles will air on Fox at 3 p.m. ET. The announcers will be Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi, and Mike Pereira. The game can be accessed on your television or through a device with internet access on Fox.com and Foxsports.com. Log in with your cable provider to access the live feed on the website.

Watch 49ers vs. Eagles on Fox

How to stream the 2023 NFL Conference Championships

NFL Power Rankings Conference Championship

The game between the Niners and Eagles can be streamed through two apps, Fox Now and Fox Sports. Both apps can be accessed in the app store on your smartphone or tablet and through a connected device, such as Apple TV or Fire TV. Log in with your cable provider for full access.

Stream 49ers vs. Eagles on Fox Now

Stream 49ers vs. Eagles on Fox Sports

In addition to cable TV, Fox can be accessed on subscription live TV streaming services, such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV. Prices may vary depending on the service and package. Hulu + Live TV costs $70 per month and can be bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. Sling TV offers Orange and Blue packages, which cost $40 per month each or $55 per month if combined. FuboTV ranges from $70 to $100 per month, and YouTube TV costs $65 per month. Both offer free trials so subscribers can try out the services before committing long-term. The Bengals-Chiefs game on CBS can be found on all of the aforementioned live TV services besides Sling TV.

Playoff games can also be watched exclusively on your mobile phone or tablet via NFL+ through the NFL app. Users can watch live local and prime-time regular season and postseason games. There are two subscription options: NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. For the rest of the season, NFL+ costs $5 a month or $13 a season, and NFL+ Premium, which includes everything from NFL+ and All-22 film, costs $10 a month or $25 a season.

Watch Conference Championship Games on NFL+

Meet the teams: the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts of the Eagles jogs and stares.
From Week 10 of the NFL Season featuring the Washington Commanders at the Philadelphia Eagles from Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 14, 2022. (All-Pro Reels / Joe Glorioso)

The Niners walk into Philadelphia fresh off a 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The Niners are making their third NFC Championship appearance in the last four years as they attempt to win their first Super Bowl since 1994.

However, the Eagles stand in their way after dismantling the Giants by a score of 38-7. If the Eagles win on Sunday, it will be their second Super Bowl appearance since 2017.

