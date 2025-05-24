 Skip to main content
5 great TV shows you need to watch in June 2025

By
A man and woman talking in a smoky outdoor scene with firefighters behind them in Smoke.
Apple TV+

The summer is upon us, or at least the season will officially be here by the end of the month. With the days getting longer, you might be spending more time outside being active and enjoying the extra sun. It also means you’ll want to sit back and kick your feet up after an even longer day. There’s no better way than to check out a hot new show.

Here, we have selected five great TV shows you need to watch in June 2025. All but one are new series. The exception is the third and final season of one of the most-watched foreign shows on Netflix.

Stick (June 4)

Owen Wilson holding golf clubs and walking with a young man in Stick.
Apple TV+

Owen Wilson stars in this sports comedy that sounds like a mix of Ted Lasso and Happy Gilmore. He’s Pryce Cahill in Stick, a former professional golfer whose career ended decades ago, long before he was ready to throw in the proverbial clubs. With his life in shambles, Pryce gains a reignited flame for the sport and puts all his golf balls into the basket of a rising young player named Santi (Peter Dager), who he believes he can turn into a star.

Marc Maron and Judy Greer are among its main cast, with Timothy Olyphant in a guest role. Wilson serves as executive producer. Stick consists of 10 episodes, with the first three premiering at once before a weekly release schedule. Whether or not this comedy ranks among the best shows on Apple TV+ remains to be seen, but the cast and the premise, albeit one that’s been done time and time again, could be a winning formula. 

Stream Stick on Apple TV+

Ironheart (June 24)

A woman in armor in Ironheart.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures (image from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

The foray of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) into television continues with Ironheart, the 14th series produced by Marvel Studios and the latest in the overall canon that links them all together. Following the events in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne reprises her role as Riri Williams. Now an MIT student, Riri returns home and deals with conflicts in technology and magic. As fans will recall, in the 2022 movie, Riri created her own Iron Man-like suit of armor, proving that she’s a downright genius.

With just six episodes in the short series, Ironheart will complete Phase Five of the MCU. Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, and Alden Ehrenreich also star, while several others, including Sacha Baron Cohen, have undisclosed roles. 

Stream Ironheart on Disney+.

Countdown (June 25)

Jensen Ackles walking with a woman, firetrucks in the background in Countdown.
Elizabeth Morris / Amazon Prime Video

If you’ve been missing Jensen Ackles since Supernatural ended and you’re waiting for his return as Soldier Boy in The Boys universe, Countdown will satisfy your fix. Ackles stars in this crime drama as Mark Meachum, an LAPD detective tasked with working alongside a covert task force looking to solve the murder of a Homeland Security officer.

As Mark and the team investigate, they uncover an even bigger conspiracy brewing that puts everyone in the city in danger. If you love shows like The Night Agent, Countdown could be Amazon Prime Video’s answer to that smash hit Netflix show. Jessica Camacho (All Rise), Eric Dane (Grey’s Anatomy), and Violett Beane (Death and Other Details) also star.

Stream Countdown on Amazon Prime Video.

Squid Game season 3 (June 27)

The Front Man sitting in a chair looking down in Squid Game.
Noh Ju-han / Netflix

Cue the ominous music as Squid Game is back for its third and final season. While it was a long wait between seasons 1 and 2, it has only been six months since season 2 premiered, which ended with a devastating cliffhanger. The South Korean dystopian survival thriller centers around a sick and twisted game that pits desperate people against one another in deadly versions of classic children’s games to win a huge cash prize. Serving as social commentary on capitalism and class disparity, Squid Game runs deeper than the violence.

Season 2 left off with Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) rallying players to fight back. But unbeknownst to him, his new friend Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun) is the Front Man, the mastermind who runs the entire operation. It will be an exciting conclusion to the story that was only intended to be a single season long. But the incredible reception led to these two final seasons that will bring justice, heartache, or likely both.

Stream Squid Game on Netflix. 

Smoke (June 27)

Taron Egerton sitting in a chair looking back in Smoke.
Apple TV+

Inspired by the podcast Firebug, Smoke stars Taron Egerton as Dave Gudsen, a detective who works with Detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett), a talented arson investigator, to try and stop two serial arsonists from burning down all of the Pacific Northwest. The crime drama is inspired by supposed real events — the story of a fictional serial artist that many believe might actually have been a confession.

Created by the same team behind Black Bird, which also starred Egerton and was produced by Apple Studios, Smoke also features John Leguizamo, Greg Kinnear, and Anna Chlumsky among its cast. 

Stream Smoke on Apple TV+. 

