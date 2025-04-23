5 great TV shows you need to watch in May 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Four Seasons (May 1) Poker Face season 2 (May 8) Long Way Home season 2 (May 9) Love, Death & Robots season 4 (May 15) Murderbot (May 16)

You have probably filled up your TV time of late with the latest episodes of The Last of Us and already binged your way through all six episodes of the seventh season of Black Mirror. What now? There are plenty of great new and returning shows coming this month.

If you’re looking for guidance, we have rounded up five great TV shows you need to watch in May 2025. They’re available on three top streamers, feature fabulous casts, and, when it comes to the returning shows, it has been years since we’ve seen a new season. So, saddle up and check these out.

The Four Seasons (May 1)

Tina Fey is back on the small screen in this comedy miniseries adapted from the 1981 movie of the same name. She stars in The Four Seasons alongside an equally talented cast that includes Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte. They are among six friends who travel for a weekend getaway only to learn that one of the couples is splitting up. Now in an awkward situation, these decades-long friends realize that no one is perfect, and having one another in their lives helps get them through.

The cast alone is reason enough to check out this eight-episode series, which Fey says she hopes makes audiences feel like “they are inside a big sweater with us.” It might not make the cut among the best comedy shows of all time, but The Four Seasons could be one of the best feel-good series of the year.

Stream The Four Seasons on Netflix.

Poker Face season 2 (May 8)

It has been more than a two-year wait, but the second season of Poker Face is finally here this month. Natasha Lyonne stars in this Rian Johnson crime comedy-drama that plays like modern-day version of Columbo with a twist. Charlie (Lyonne) has an incredible gift: she can simply look someone in the eye and tell if they’re lying. While it served her well at the casino, Charlie finds herself on the run from bad guys. As she travels across the U.S., Charlie meets new people and gets caught up in a different murder case that she helps solve.

Employing the same inverted detective story format that was popular with Columbo, Poker Face’s first season featured episodes with differing themes and an incredible guest cast list and blurred genre lines, from comedy to horror. We expect nothing less of season two, which will feature guest actors like Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Jason Ritter, Melanie Lynskey, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Stream Poker Face on Peacock.

Long Way Home season 2 (May 9)

As one of the best series on Apple TV+, Long Way Up follows actor Ewan McGregor on motorcycle adventures. If you loved the adventure show, you’ll be pleased to know that a second season called Long Way Home is finally coming this month. Charley Boorman joins McGregor as the pair travels from Scotland to England on their refurbished vintage motorbikes. Purposely taking the long way, they travel through mesmerizing spots like the North Sea and Arctic Circle.

A journey that spans 15 countries and two months, Long Way Home sees the duo explore different cultures along the way. Live vicariously through them as they navigate the streets at top speeds, stopping to meet locals, participate in activities, and dine on delectable eats.

Stream Long Way Home on Apple TV+.

Love, Death & Robots season 4 (May 15)

You might have thought that Love, Death & Robots was cancelled. Nope. The adult animated anthology series just took an extra-long hiatus, three years to be exact. The fourth season has finally arrived, continuing with the format of a collection of short films, each produced by a different team and featuring a different cast. The series, a reimagining of 1981’s sci-fi movie Heavy Metal, explores different themes in each episode, from sci-fi to horror and even comedy.

The stories from the first three seasons included everything from electronic gladiator beast battles to robots exploring a post-apocalyptic Earth to learn how humans once lived. In season four, expect to see alien invasions, mischievous cats, and even vicious dinosaurs at the center of the fantastical stories.

Stream Love, Death & Robots on Netflix.

Murderbot (May 16)

Gear up for sci-fi and action with Murderbot, which is based on the Martha Wells book series The Murderbot Diaries and stars Alexander Skarsgård as the title character. He’s a security robot that learned to hack, well, himself, to get the capacity for free will. But humans don’t know that. As he embarks on dangerous assignments, Murderbot finds himself fascinated with humans and both their weaknesses and strengths but has to hide his feelings from these creatures.

Written, directed, and produced by Chris and Paul Weitz (About a Boy), Murderbot, an action comedy, also involves Wells as a consulting producer. Will it be as great as Severance? Probably not. But Murderbot sounds like a downright bloody good time.

Stream Murderbot on Apple TV+.