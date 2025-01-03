5 most anticipated Hulu shows of 2025, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Alien: Earth 2. Chad Powers 3. A Thousand Blows 4. Paradise 5. Deli Boys

2025 could be a pretty big year for Hulu thanks to some high-profile series premiering on the streamer. The year will bring new seasons of hit shows like The Handmaid’s Tale and Nine Perfect Strangers, and Hulu is set to release a slate of new original series that span everything from comedies to political thrillers and even a highly-anticipated Alien spin-off.

If you’re a Hulu subscriber, or have the Disney+ bundle that includes Hulu, here are five of the streamer’s most anticipated new series for 2025, ranked.

1. Alien: Earth

Release Date: Summer 2025

Hulu’s biggest show of 2025 is hands-down going to be Alien: Earth. It’s got a great (and already incredibly popular) franchise to base itself on, and rumor has it that the show is using mostly practical effects instead of being a bloated CGI affair like so many movies and shows are these days.

The show’s plot is also going to have massive implications for the Alien universe. Alien: Resurrection had its denouement on Earth, so many fans might think Earth is continuing the story. But the new series is actually a prequel, taking place in 2120…that’s two years before the original Alien movie. It will be interesting to see how Alien: Earth positions its events within the franchise’s timeline.

2. Chad Powers

Release Date: Fall 2025

In the last two years, Glen Powell has turned into one of Hollywood’s biggest leading men. Now, he’s coming to Hulu with the football comedy Chad Powers. Inspired by the 2022 Eli Manning sketch on ESPN, the show will see Powell play a hotshot athlete who gets in a bit of trouble. His only way of making it onto the team now is by wearing a disguise and playing as the new guy, Chad Powers.

The show is sure to be a hit for football fans, plus with it being led by Glen Powell, the series is a surefire win for Hulu. This will also be Powell’s first time returning to star in a TV series since his breakout role in Scream Queens in 2015.

3. A Thousand Blows

Release Date: February 21

All eyes will be on Steven Knight (the creator of the mega-hit Peaky Blinders) thanks to his new series A Thousand Blows. Set in the 1880s, the show will pull heavily from real history, just like Peaky did. It will follow a Jamaican immigrant in London’s East End who finds himself sucked into an underground boxing syndicate to make money. Along the way, he makes an alliance with Mary Carr who’s a member of the Forty Elephants – a real-life all-female gang from the 1800s – who bets on him to win his matches.

With Knight’s fame from Peaky Blinders, many fans will be checking in to see if A Thousand Blows can become a cultural phenomenon like his previous series.

4. Paradise

Release Date: January 28

In Paradise, Sterling K. Brown stars as security personnel for the president (James Marsden). But after the president’s mysterious death, he finds himself in the middle of a conspiracy. With a great cast and its political thriller premise, Paradise is sure to gain traction. The eight-episode season will conclude in early March and based on the trailers, it feels like Hulu’s answer to the raging popularity of Slow Horses, with some added Homeland touches as well.

5. Deli Boys

Release Date: March 6

In the upcoming comedy Deli Boys, two Pakistani brothers grapple with the sudden death of their deli-owning father, and they must figure out how to take over the family business. But things get even more complicated when they discover that their dad was actually a crime lord and the deli was just a front for his dealings in the underworld.

The show stars comedian Asif Ali, as well as Saagar Shaikh (Ms. Marvel) and Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever), and looks like it will have lots of the same spirit as shows like Weeds and Good Girls.