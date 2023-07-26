 Skip to main content
Josh Hutcherson turns back time in 57 Seconds trailer

Dan Girolamo
By

“Have you ever had something so crazy happen to you, you can barely believe that it happened,” Josh Hutcherson’s Franklin asks in the opening moments of the 57 Seconds trailer. For Franklin, the unbelievable occurrence he’s referring to is time travel.

Franklin, a tech blogger, accidentally comes into contact with a time-altering ring after stopping an attack during his interview with mogul Anton Burrell (Million Dollar Baby’s Morgan Freeman). The ring allows Franklin to go back in time 57 seconds. At first, Franklin uses the ring to score big money at the casino. However, Franklin eventually utilizes the ring’s power to avenge his twin sister’s death against the corporation that supplied her with the drugs that led to her overdose. Yet, rewinding the past leads to a series of terrifying events that could alter Franklin’s future. “I wish I’d done some things differently,” Franklin remarks as he’s tied up in the trunk of a car.

Besides Hutcherson (Five Nights at Freddy’s) and Freeman, the sci-fi thriller’s cast includes Greg Germann (Ally McBeal), Lovie Simone (The Walk), Bevin Bru (Batwoman), Sammi Rotibi (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Griff Furst (Focus), Marcus Brown (Barry), Aaron Jay Rome (Love & Death), and Lucius Baston (The Underground Railroad).

57 Seconds is directed by Rusty Cundieff (Chappelle’s Show) from a script he co-wrote with Macon Blair (Hold the Dark). Distributed by The Avenue, the film is based on the short story Lucifer by E.C. Tubb (The Dumarest Saga).

Josh Hutcherson and Morgan Freeman pose on the poster fo 57 Seconds.
The Avenue

57 Seconds is scheduled for release in select theaters and on digital nationwide on September 29.

