‘Aquaman’ director reveals a new photo of the queen of Atlantis

Why it matters to you There's a healthy amount of skepticism surrounding WB's superhero universe, so every new look at one of the upcoming films prompts a lot of debate.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Aquaman doesn’t arrive in theaters until December 2018, but shooting is currently underway on the feature — as evidenced by the latest photo from director James Wan.

This week, Wan posted a photo of actress Amber Heard in costume as Mera, the queen of the undersea kingdom of Atlantis. The photo, which he revealed on Twitter, features Heard in the green-scaled, one-piece suit that the character’s comics counterpart often wears.

“Lady MERA swept in from the sea,” wrote Wan in the photo’s caption. “First day with the exquisite Amber Heard.”

Lady MERA swept in from the sea. First day with the exquisite Amber Heard. (Shot by the talented @jasinboland ) pic.twitter.com/FWQANu0S12 — James Wan (@creepypuppet) May 18, 2017

With Furious 7 and The Conjuring director Wan behind the camera, Aquaman will bring Jason Momoa back as DC Comics’ famous water-borne superhero after the character’s brief debut in Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Both Momoa and Heard are expected to also appear in the upcoming Justice League team-up movie.

Along with Momoa as the film’s titular hero and Heard as Mera, the cast of Aquaman also includes Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman (The Hours) as Aquaman’s mother, Temuera Morrison (Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones) as Aquaman’s father, Dolph Lundgren (The Expendables) as King Nereus, Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring) as Aquaman’s half-brother, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (The Get Down) as the villain Black Manta, and Willem Dafoe (Platoon) as Vulko.

The movie is currently filming in the Gold Coast region of Queensland, Australia, and is expected to continue filming in Newfoundland, Sicily, and Tunisia, in addition to studio locations.

Originally scheduled to premiere in October 2018, Aquaman was pushed back two months in one of many scheduling changes and shifts both behind the camera and in front of it for WB’s troubled superhero cinematic universe. Over the last year, the studio has had The Batman change directors and The Flash slide into limbo after losing two directors and undergoing multiple rewrites, among other issues.

Aquaman is currently scheduled to hit theaters December 21, 2018.