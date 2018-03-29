‘Archer’ season 9 trailer takes us to Danger Island, promises wild adventures

Share

FXX has your ticket to Danger Island. The network has released the new trailer for Archer season 9, and it teases the adventures that lie ahead as Sterling Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) enjoys life in the pre-WWII South Pacific.

The adult animated comedy continues with Archer: Danger Island, a season that presents the titular character as an alcoholic seaplane pilot working on the island of Mitimotu. He’ll be “semi-functioning,” according to the network’s description, and we see as much in the trailer. In one scene, he appears to cause a plane crash, while another shows him drinking in the cockpit. He is said to be “only concerned with who’s buying his next drink,” even though the region is on the brink of war.

Archer is joined by a revamped version of the usual gang. There is Pam (Amber Nash), who serves as his co-pilot in Danger Island; Archer’s mother, Malory (Jessica Walter), a hotel owner; Princess Lanaluakalani (Aisha Taylor), a royal-slash-revolutionary; Seigbert Fuchs (Chris Parnell), a not-so-competent German spy; and Crackers (Lucky Yates), a scarlet macaw with a sense of humor. We’ll also see familiar-but-different characters voiced by recurring stars, including Charlotte Vandertunt (Judy Greer), an heiress, and Reynaud (Adam Reed), a particular French captain.

FXX has been teasing a “mysterious and deadly world” in Archer: Danger Island, and the trailer highlights the new threats We see that the gang will deal with some unusual situations, from highly intelligent and scary monkeys to skirmishes with cannibals. As the preview’s announcer tells us, “The natives are restless, the urges are primal, and the women are wild.”

Archer‘s ninth season comes as part of a three-season renewal that was announced in June 2016. At the time, the president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, Nick Grad, commended creators Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions, as well as executive producer Matt Thompson, for keeping the show “so insanely funny and vital” throughout its many seasons. Danger Island looks to continue to do just that. There may be a new setting, but we’re also getting many of the same beloved elements.

Archer: Danger Island premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on April 25 on FXX.