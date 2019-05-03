Digital Trends
Movies & TV

Here’s when Avengers: Endgame spoilers are OK, according to the directors

Rick Marshall
By

In the leadup to the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, spoilers regarding the plot of the highly anticipated Marvel movie were considered almost as dangerous as Thanos himself. With the film now entering its second weekend in theaters, the directors of Endgame revealed their perspective on when it’s OK to start talking openly about key plot points in the movie.

After requesting that audiences “Don’t Spoil the Endgame” for weeks now, filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the anti-spoiler campaign around the film on morning talk show Good Morning America and indicated when they feel the ban on spoilers should be lifted.

According to the directors, audiences should feel free to start talking openly about Endgame as of Monday, May 6.

“There has to be [a time when it’s OK to talk about the movie] at a certain point, because part of the reason we make these movies is for conversation,” Joe Russo said when asked when the spoiler ban should be lifted.

“Give it two weekends,” added Anthony Russo.

Given the sold-out status for the film in many locations for its opening weekend, the two-weekend ban seems particularly appropriate for Endgame, a film that provides the concluding chapter in the 11-year “Infinity Saga” that Marvel threaded through 22 films. Given how many surprising plot points the movie offered and the turning point it represents for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the ban being lifted will likely prompt a second surge of buzz around the record-breaking film.

Featuring nearly every hero — and quite a few villains — introduced in prior Marvel movies over the last decade or so, Endgame pit the survivors of Thanos’ invasion in Avengers: Infinity War against the cosmic titan once again. Presented with one final opportunity to bring back the allies, friends, and family they lost when Thanos eliminated half the living creatures in the universe, the remaining heroes must risk everything to restore life as they once knew it.

Although the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe still remains relatively uncertain in the aftermath of Endgame, Phase Three of the MCU won’t conclude until Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters later this year. Whether that movie will require a similar ban on spoilers remains to be seen.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (May 2019)
Up Next

The best sleeping bags for 2019
avengers age of ultron preview black widow
Movies & TV

What does Avengers: Endgame mean for the Black Widow movie?

Everyone's talking about what the events of Avengers: Endgame mean for Iron Man and Captain America, but what about Black Widow? Here is what we can expect from the Black Widow movie in the aftermath of Marvel's Endgame.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Robert Downey Jr as Tony Stark
Movies & TV

Avengers: Endgame is well on its way to becoming the biggest movie of all time

Best opening weekend ever. Fastest movie to make over $1 billion at the global box office. Profitable in just five days. Avengers: Endgame is on a roll, and not a single record seems to be out of its reach.
Posted By Chris Gates
Loki in Thor Ragnorok
Movies & TV

How Avengers: Endgame perfectly sets up Disney’s upcoming Loki series

Avengers: Endgame posed more questions than it answered when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a brief scene in the film offered the perfect setup for Loki's upcoming Disney Plus series set in the MCU.
Posted By Rick Marshall
marvel avengers endgame review null
Movies & TV

Avengers: Endgame breaks opening night record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Marvel Studios' much-anticipated film Avengers: Endgame broke the opening night record set by 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens by making more than $60 million on Thursday, its first night in theaters.
Posted By Rick Marshall
emmy predictions elisabeth moss
Movies & TV

The Handmaid’s Tale season 3 trailer takes you inside the resistance

Hulu released the first trailer for season 3 of The Handmaid's Tale, the streaming platform's award-winning series based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name. The series returns June 5.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Movies & TV

HBO arrives on Apple’s new TV app, letting fans watch Game of Thrones offline

HBO has been added to the new Apple TV app, letting subscribers stream HBO's hit programs, including Game of Thrones, to multiple devices and download episodes for to view offline.
Posted By Chris Gates
Jon Snow and friends vs. the White Walkers and the Night King
Movies & TV

HBO and Game of Thrones should learn a lesson from Netflix and Stranger Things

By embracing technologies like 4K, HDR, and high-bitrate audio, Netflix delivers its premium content to your living room with the same care with which it was created. Why doesn’t HBO do the same with ‘Game of Thrones’?
Posted By Parker Hall
best horror movies on netflix train to busan
Movies & TV

Stay inside (and in the dark) with the best horror movies on Netflix right now

There's no need to scour the entire Netflix catalog for the hits. We've compiled a list of the best horror movies on Netflix, whether you're into modern monsters or classic scares.
Posted By Will Nicol
google pokemon detective pikachu playmoji
Mobile

Google’s latest Playmoji bring animated Pokémon to your camera

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu arrives in theaters next week, and in celebration of the new movie, Google announced a new set of Playmoji for the Google Pixel camera, including Pikachu, Charizard, Jigglypuff, and Mr. Mime.
Posted By Christian de Looper
game of thrones season 8 episode 3 preview s8e3 03
Movies & TV

Game of Thrones draws season-high ratings and Twitter buzz for episode 3

The latest episode of HBO's Game of Thrones was one of the biggest so far, drawing 17.8 million viewers to become the most-watched episode of the season and second most-watched episode of the series. It also set a Twitter record.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best shows on hulu ramy featured
Movies & TV

Skip the flowers and sunshine this spring and watch the best shows on Hulu

It's often overwhelming to navigate Hulu's robust library of TV shows. To help, we put together a list of the best shows on Hulu, whether you're into frenetic cartoons, intelligent dramas, or anything in between.
Posted By Will Nicol
best movies on hulu the dark knight
Movies & TV

These are the best movies on Hulu right now (May 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
disney plus wish list tv series movies willow
Movies & TV

Ron Howard wants to revive Willow as a Disney Plus TV show

Director Ron Howard is in discussions to produce a television spin-off of Willow, Howard's '80s fantasy epic, for Disney's new streaming service, Disney Plus. Actor Warwick Davis is expected to return to the lead role.
Posted By Chris Gates
downton abbey movie
Movies & TV

'Prime'-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite shows currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall