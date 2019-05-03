Share

In the leadup to the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, spoilers regarding the plot of the highly anticipated Marvel movie were considered almost as dangerous as Thanos himself. With the film now entering its second weekend in theaters, the directors of Endgame revealed their perspective on when it’s OK to start talking openly about key plot points in the movie.

After requesting that audiences “Don’t Spoil the Endgame” for weeks now, filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo addressed the anti-spoiler campaign around the film on morning talk show Good Morning America and indicated when they feel the ban on spoilers should be lifted.

According to the directors, audiences should feel free to start talking openly about Endgame as of Monday, May 6.

If you haven’t seen Endgame yet, see it this weekend. The spoiler ban lifts on Monday!

Check out @GMA for the full video… pic.twitter.com/gGrvUgLL6k — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) May 2, 2019

“There has to be [a time when it’s OK to talk about the movie] at a certain point, because part of the reason we make these movies is for conversation,” Joe Russo said when asked when the spoiler ban should be lifted.

“Give it two weekends,” added Anthony Russo.

Given the sold-out status for the film in many locations for its opening weekend, the two-weekend ban seems particularly appropriate for Endgame, a film that provides the concluding chapter in the 11-year “Infinity Saga” that Marvel threaded through 22 films. Given how many surprising plot points the movie offered and the turning point it represents for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the ban being lifted will likely prompt a second surge of buzz around the record-breaking film.

Featuring nearly every hero — and quite a few villains — introduced in prior Marvel movies over the last decade or so, Endgame pit the survivors of Thanos’ invasion in Avengers: Infinity War against the cosmic titan once again. Presented with one final opportunity to bring back the allies, friends, and family they lost when Thanos eliminated half the living creatures in the universe, the remaining heroes must risk everything to restore life as they once knew it.

Although the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe still remains relatively uncertain in the aftermath of Endgame, Phase Three of the MCU won’t conclude until Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters later this year. Whether that movie will require a similar ban on spoilers remains to be seen.