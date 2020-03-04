The Batman’s ride is revealed: Check out the new Batmobile

The Dark Knight’s suit and motorcycle aren’t the only elements getting an update in The Batman, director Matt Reeves upcoming reboot of the iconic superhero film franchise. He’s getting a new Batmobile, too.

Reeves revealed the first images of the redesigned Batmobile on Twitter, and one thing seems certain: It’s like no other Batmobile we’ve seen so far.

The images offer overhead, side profile, and rear-facing views of the new Batmobile, which looks significantly more realistic than any version of the car seen since the campy 1960s television series’ model. Instead of a massively armored military vehicle or a futuristic, stylized jet car, this Batmobile appears to be a s0uped-up muscle car with plenty of added features.

Given that Reeves’ film will be a prequel of sorts that explores Batman’s early years as a costumed crime-fighter, the bare-bones approach to the Batmobile — as well as Batman’s costume and Batcycle — makes plenty of sense.

Portraying the Dark Knight this time around will be Robert Pattinson, who takes over the role after Ben Affleck played the character in recent Warner Bros. Pictures films. Along with Pattinson in the lead role, the cast is includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle (aka. Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton (aka Riddler), Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Colin Farrell as The Penguin.

Also among the supporting roles, Peter Sarsgaard (Shattered Glass) will portray Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson and Jayme Lawson will play Gotham City mayoral candidate Bella Reál in The Batman.

The film will be the first solo feature for Batman since Christopher Nolan’s award-winning Dark Knight trilogy, and will reportedly chronicle his investigation of an early case that has him cross paths with a variety of noteworthy characters — both enemies and allies. Cameras began rolling on the film in January and production is still underway.

Directed by Reeves, who previously directed the last two installments of the recent Planet of the Apes franchise, as well as 2008’s found-footage monster movie Cloverfield, The Batman is scheduled to arrive in U.S. theaters June 25, 2021.

