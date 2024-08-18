7 best ’90s cartoons that will make you nostalgic

The ’90s were a time when Saturday mornings were sacred and after-school TV blocks were the highlight of the day, with the decade serving as a golden era for cartoons that would shape so many childhoods. This period had a diverse offering, with many animated series covering a wide array of topics that include everything from the angst that comes with growing up to exciting superhero adventures.

In order to look back at and identify the cartoons that can induce the most nostalgia, these ’90s cartoons are those that have largely stayed in the past, unaltered by the continuous reruns or reboots that some other iconic shows — like X-Men: The Animated Series and South Park — have enjoyed. These are the cartoons from the 1990s that viewers can turn to when searching for a trip down memory lane, showcasing just how special that time was for animated TV.

Recommended Videos

Hey Arnold! (1996-2004)

Arnold Shortman is a widely beloved character from the ’90s who lives in a New York-like fictional big city with his grandparents, Phil (Dan Castellaneta) and Gertie (Tress MacNeille). Hey Arnold! follows the fourth-grader’s antics as he and his friends make the most of urban life. Alongside the laid-back Gerald (Jamil Walker Smith) and the secretly smitten Helga Pataki (Francesca Marie Smith), each episode sees Arnold learning new lessons about growing up.

Hey Arnold! was a standout show from the ’90s not only because of its entertaining depiction of a kid’s day-to-day adventures with his friends but also due to the way it handles more mature topics and introduces nuanced characters. It has some surprisingly complex subject matter, like Helga’s insecurity and intense unrequited love for Arnold, Mr. Hyunh’s (Baoan Coleman) use of alcohol to cope with hardship, Grandpa Phil’s experiences serving in World War II, and more. These arcs add a layer of emotional depth that was uncommon in children’s programming then, and provide a whole new meaning to the animated show for fans who choose to revisit it now.

Animaniacs (1993-1998)

Animaniacs is a hallmark of ’90s cartoons that broke the mold of traditional children’s programming. It depicts the experiences of the Warner siblings — Yakko (Rob Paulsen), Wakko (Jess Harnell), and Dot (Tress MacNeille) — who have been locked away in the Warner Bros. water tower for decades. When they’re finally released, they wreak havoc on everyone they meet, including historical figures and contemporary celebrities. All of this chaos is delivered with witty jokes and slapstick comedy, sometimes in the form of musical numbers.

Each episode of Animaniacs features a variety of segments like Pinky and the Brain, which would go on to be a successful spinoff of the series. Praised for its smart writing and inventive animation, Animaniacs is best remembered for introducing something new that appealed to both kids and adults, pushing the boundaries of what cartoons could be in the process. The show’s meta-commentary, fourth-wall breaks, and brilliant parodies make it rewatchable today, especially for those who did not quite enjoy its 2020 reboot.

Doug (1991-1999)

As the first of the original three Nicktoons, Doug is a landmark animated sitcom that has a special place in many fans’ hearts. The show follows Doug Funnie (Billy West), an 11-year-old boy growing up in the fictional town of Bluffington where he uses his trusty journal and vivid imagination to daydream of himself as the heroic Quailman. His fantasies help him cope with everyday situations, which include many common predicaments young adolescents face, from dealing with crushes to managing rumors.

Doug has a memorable cast of characters, including the protagonist’s dog, Porkchop, his best friend, Skeeter (Fred Newman), and his crush Patti Mayonnaise (Constance Shulman). These would be viewers’ loyal companions after a long day at school, with their relatable storylines mirroring real-life scenarios that audiences may have been facing, too. Fans who see themselves in Doug’s everyday dilemmas are also likely to feel relief, as the show always uses gentle humor and positive messages to remind young viewers that they are not alone in their experiences and things will turn out OK.

Rugrats (1991-2004)

Rugrats is an iconic Nicktoon centered on a group of toddlers and the mundane experiences that they transform into extraordinary adventures every day. Tommy Pickles (E.G. Daily), the courageous leader of the group, and his friends Chuckie Finster (Christine Cavanaugh), Phil and Lil DeVille (Kath Soucie), and Angelica Pickles (Cheryl Chase) use their surroundings to create exciting moments. Whether it’s overcoming the fear of a barber or the stress of potty training, the toddlers work through it together.

Rugrats is a nostalgic favorite, especially for those who watched it when they were very young, as the stories were designed to be relatable to that demographic. Some topics that seem trivial to adults actually feel like exhilarating journeys or insurmountable challenges to kids, which is precisely what the cartoon captures. Thanks to this reliability and its charming characters, Rugrats led to several spinoffs, movies, and a reboot, with its lasting impact on pop culture being a testament to how cherished the series is.

Dexter’s Laboratory (1996-2003)

An award-winning sci-fi animated TV series, Dexter’s Laboratory follows a boy genius with a secret lab hidden behind a bookshelf in his bedroom. The show revolves around Dexter’s obsession with scientific achievement, with his greatest works often foiled by his annoying yet lovable older sister, Dee Dee (Allison Moore and Kat Cressida). Dee Dee’s antics and Dexter’s dangerous experiments surprisingly go unnoticed by Mom (Kath Soucie) and Dad (Jeff Bennett). Dexter also faces challenges from his rival, Mandark (Eddie Deezen), whose own lab and sinister plots lead to clashes between the two characters.

Dexter’s Laboratory boasted a bold art style that made it memorable, not to mention clever humor that blended science-fiction concepts with everyday childhood scenarios. The Cartoon Network show captured the spirit of curiosity and frustration that often comes hand-in-hand for kids with a particularly active imagination and a love for science. Popular episodes like Dexter’s Rival and Dee Dee’s Room are a blast to watch again today for anyone who misses the humorous and intelligent character.

Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1999)

The legendary animated TV show that would set the gold standard for the superhero genre, Batman: The Animated Series (BTAS) follows Bruce Wayne (Kevin Conroy) in his role as the Caped Crusader who protects Gotham City from an array of villains like the Joker (Mark Hamill) and Two-Face (Richard Moll). Every episode sees him take on foes, with storylines introducing complex characters and morally gray arcs inspired by the DC Comics.

BTAS was hailed for its pioneering animation, featuring a unique art style called “Dark Deco,” which combines minimalist designs with dramatic shadows and muted color palettes to create a moody and immersive setting. It was also known for its writing and voice acting, with its stories and performances underscoring how animation could cater to more mature viewers who want to see darker depictions of their comic book heroes. Batman: The Animated Series has a cinematic quality that has helped it age incredibly well, with many fans likely still hoping to see it get a reboot or revival that would see the Dark Knight return.

Daria (1997-2002)

La la la la la. Daria Morgendorffer (Tracy Grandstaff) is a high school student who won’t bend to societal expectations, even if it makes her different from everyone else in the town of Lawndale. Daria sees the titular character deal with teenage life alongside her artsy best friend Jane Lane (Wendy Hoopes), who seems to be the only person she tolerates. The show critiques a host of stereotypical high school archetypes and serious subjects like consumerism and conformity, making it one of the best animated series for adults.

Daria’s sarcasm and deadpan humor turned her into an unforgettable character from the ’90s, with her acerbic observations being the series’ source of comedy rather than the typical slapstick gags. The show’s comedy is witty and often understated, relying on creative writing to deliver biting satire about popularity, education, and the media. In the process, Daria would offer a unique representation for the misunderstood and the marginalized, influencing countless movies and shows that would attempt to capture that same adolescent struggle.